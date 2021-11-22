Aidan Brennan visited Grosvenor Farms in the UK in September and the farm is featured in the Irish Dairy Farmer magazine

Over the weekend, dairy farmers up and down the country were busy perusing newsagents' shelves looking for the new issue of the Irish Dairy Farmer magazine.

The annual magazine has in-depth features on 13 dairy farmers across Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States, along with expert advice on managing farms through changing times.

Woodland conservationist Ray Ó Foghlú also has a piece on how, where and when to plant trees to improve biodiversity on dairy farms.

Three organic dairy farms are featured in this issue: Cork farmers Seamus and Dan Ahern who milk 130 cows; Gloucester farmer Chris North who is an equity partner in a large dairy business in the UK; and Cody Nicholson Stratton, a Californian dairy farmer dealing with drought.

Two high input farmers are also featured: Armagh farmer Alan Wallace who milks over 200 high-yielding cows, and the hugely impressive Grosvenor Farms in Cheshire, which includes 2,600 cows in a confinement system.

The latter farm is very interesting in the fact that it has measured its carbon footprint to be 0.79kf CO2e/kgFPCM.

Sticking with the sustainability theme, Gearoid Maher, from Doon in Co Limerick is featured. Gearoid coordinates the Mulkear environmental innovation programme, as well as running a dairy farm.

In nearby Kerry, we visit Joe Carroll who’s farms a very picturesque plot overlooking Ballyheigue bay and Banna strand.

Also in Kerry are the Galvin family, who have taken on a leased farm at Glin Castle where they intend to milk 280 cows in 2022. Well-known dairy consultant Mary Kinston is married to Kieran Galvin and the farm is run to a very high standard by Thomas Fitzgerald.

Irish Farmers Journal dairy specialist John Crowe visits two inspiring farmers; Mella Briscoe in Co Gaway and new entrant to dairying Eoin Corrigan in Co Meath.

Moving to Kilkenny, Mullinavat native Imelda Kinsella milks 160 cows and runs a large beef operation. While deep in west Cork, Cathal and Kieran O’Sullivan open up about how they have grown their dairy business through purchasing and reclaiming land.

Back in the UK, YouTube star William Cawley details how his dairy farm has trebled in size and outlines how his contract farming arrangement works out for both parties.

This years’ issue also has a special 8-page comparison on herringbone milking parlours featuring De Laval, Pearson, Dairymaster and Fullwood.

The magazine is available to buy in most newsagents and is also available on the Irish Farmers Journal shop.