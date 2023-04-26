Carbon emissions data for large Irish companies was recently published on the EU site that monitors licensing for carbon output and credits.

While there’s huge amounts of data updated for 2022, we took a look at how Irish dairy processors are doing in reducing their carbon footprints.

As we can see in chart one, total carbon emissions from the sector have basically been flat since 2018. This is in spite of milk production jumping by approximately 20% to just under nine billion litres over the same period.

This performance is certainly impressive, and goes to show that co-op executives are giving more than just lip-service to the need to reduce the carbon impact of their businesses.

Speak to any dairy CEO these days, and once they have stopped explaining how bad inflation is, their attention will turn to the amount of thought they put into the environmental impact of every decision they make.

In the words of Dairygold CEO Conor Galvin, the 25% by 2030 sectoral emissions reduction for the agriculture sector “is the most critical challenge the industry must address, and one which must be delivered on.”

With 2018 being the base year, the first part of the job – stopping things getting worse has already been achieved. Allowing for the 20% increase in milk throughput, there has been a significant reduction per litre processed. Unfortunately, that is not how the emissions are being measured.

The other thing that CEOs will tell you is that they find their corporate customers are, if anything, asking for much more than the legislation in Ireland is calling for. This, in turn, is driven by the demands of consumers. Bord Bia’s global sustainability report states that 75% of consumers globally make an effort to buy more sustainably produced food and drink.

Comment

Agriculture has, in many ways, a visibility problem. People pick up dairy and meat products when they are shopping and are in a position to actively make a decision about which products and how much to buy.

They can say things like “be more sustainable or I will buy something else” and their decisions can be influenced by marketing, fear mongering and whatever the latest craze is. Simply because every decision to buy is an active one.

Compare those decisions to ones such as buying a unit of electricity, for example. The consumer has considerably less power in that situation. The electricity arrives in the house and is used without any active purchase decision really being made. The producer is under much less pressure to react to consumer preferences.

Which means agriculture will remain under pressure to reduce emissions as the industry is relying on millions of consumers to actively buy its products every day. Electricity generators are not facing any such pressure.

If they did, would the ESB be able to implement a five-fold increase in its emissions from coal-burning Moneypoint power station between 2019 and 2021 (see chart above) or would Bord na Mona be able to import woodchips from Brazil just to set them on fire in Edenderry?