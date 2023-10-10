Deutz-Fahr recently held two ride and drive-type demo days, one in Offaly the latter in Louth. Keen to offer attendees a taste of its entire range, the tractor manufacturer brought along 13 tractors to each, with 10 of them put to work on the day.

6150.4 makes Irish debut

At the EIMA show in Italy last November, Deutz-Fahr unveiled a new three-model tractor series, which includes the 6130.4 (136hp), the 6140.4 (147hp), and the 6150.4 (156hp). The new range slots in between the 6C and standard 6 ranges.

Visitors to the demo day were given the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the new flagship 6150.4 on a 3m Amazone cultivator. Built in Germany, the range is fitted with Deutz-Fahr’s Farmotion 45 four-cylinder engine.

Transmission options include SDF’s established continuously variable TTV and the firm’s recently introduced RV shift, which is a CVT/powershift hybrid.

The latter is based around a full powershift concept with pre-determined ratios that can be customised. SDF says the operator can shift between any of the 20 forward and 16 reverse speeds, without affecting the power delivery.

Deutz’s new Extend feature allows a tablet to work as a fully functional universal IsoBus screen with iMonitor terminals.

The powershift ratios can be managed automatically through an auto-shift option, where the electronic control unit selects the most fuel-efficient ratio, based on ground speed, draft force and engine speed.

A Deutz-Fahr 6170 RC Shift discing stubble ground. \ Adrian Leech Photography

As standard, the gear pump hydraulic system produces 90 l/min (or optional 120 l/min load-sensing pump) while the rear lift capacity is 5,870kg (optional 9,170kg) across each of the models.

A Deutz-Fahr 6280 TTV Warrior in action with a mounted Amazone sprayer. \ Adrian Leech Photography

The MaxiVision cab comes in one of three spec levels. The basic MaxiVision cab is fitted with three or four mechanical spools in the RV shift.

Meanwhile, the MaxiVision+ sees two mechanical and two electric spools available for either transmission option.

The top-spec MaxiVisionPro cab offers fully electric spool valves and an optional 12in monitor on the TTV models only.

A Deutz-Fahr 6280 TTV Warrior in action with a mounted Amazone sprayer. \ Adrian Leech Photography

With this range, Deutz-Fahr now offers four 6-series ranges spanning 120hp to 230hp. Below the 6.4 lineup sit the Deutz-powered 6C four-cylinder models of 120-136hp, with RV shift, powershift and TTV options.

Above this range is the four- and six-cylinder 6-series of 161-217hp and the 192-230hp six-pot tractors. Both of these are available with RC shift, powershift or TTV drivelines.

New colour options

As part of Deutz’s latest exclusive Warrior edition package, buyers can now select from five different colours.

The new colours, aside from Deutz green and the conventional black are matt black, java green and matt green. There was a matt black on show at the demo days, but reports across Europe are that the java green colour is beginning to get very popular.

Technology update

Deutz has introduced a new Extend feature which can be added to Deutz tractors that are fitted with the x35 iMonitor IsoBus control terminal, which has been on the market for the past few years. The feature comes with a new tablet.

Once the tractor’s terminal has been hot-spotted to the tablet, the tablet then works as a fully functional universal IsoBus terminal. Essentially, it becomes an extension of the main terminal.

Users can take the tablet out of the tractor and use it to operate any of the implement’s functions. This is a handy feature for setting up machines such as seed drills or sprayers, etc. The upgrade is priced at €232 (£200) plus VAT.

A Deutz-Fahr 8280 TTV Warrior in the foreground with a 6170 RC Shift working in the background. \ Adrian Leech Photography

Telematics is beginning to play a bigger role within the SDF group. At present, all TTV models come with the telematics module.

From next year, SDF representatives said its dealers will be able to carry out full remote diagnostics, which it says will be as good as the dealer being on-site with a laptop plugged into the tractor screen. This is being piloted in France, Germany and Italy with good feedback to date.

New Irish sales manager

Last month, SDF appointed Peter Hennity as its new Irish area sales manager. From Co Down, Peter studied engineering at Harper Adams and has previously worked with Erwin Agri-Care, and ScanStone.