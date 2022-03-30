Announcements are expected from processors on Friday around pig price increases. \ David Ruffles

The difference between the pig prices paid by Irish processors and those paid by their European counterparts has continued to widen, with farmers here yet to see the EU-wide price rebound seen in Bord Bia and EU data.

The European Commission reported that the average E grade pig price stood at €1.43c/kg in Ireland but €1.76/kg across the EU for the week ending 20 March, which are the most up-to-date weekly figures available to make such a comparison.

EU pig prices have bounced 33.6% over a four-week spell on the continent when Irish prices have remained largely stagnant.

This 33c/kg differential left Irish pig farmers with approximately €1.14m less than if processors had closed the price gap, Bord Bia slaughter figures for the week quoted would suggest.

Over the past fortnight, some farmers are reporting to have secured prices “touching off” €1.50/kg but this has yet to be reflected in official data.