Macra president John Keane will meet with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and other farm organisations on Tuesday.

Irish farmers are best placed to respond to food security concerns due to their ability to grow safe, sustainable food, according to Macra na Feirme.

However, Macra president John Keane warned that the issues of labour, input costs, education, knowledge transfer and land availability remain barriers in addressing this challenge.

His comments come following suggestions that Irish farmers may be required to change their model of farming to meet demands of food security in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Keane said: “As world leaders in sustainable food production, it makes sense for Ireland and its farmers to produce additional food to meet these demands."

The Macra president said that “a clear signal needs to be sent from Government around food security and growth going forward”.

“Only very recently we have had Government ministers saying that Irish farmers have no obligation to feed the world. We are now seeing a different narrative.

“Irish farmers have constantly addressed and met challenges in terms of food demand and security and the sustainability associated with that production.”

Keane said he believes no matter what change is required in relation to food production, “farmers are going to need to be supported”.

He said the ask to Irish farmers now to respond to food security concerns “reinforces the point that Irish farmers, given the climate we are in, are best placed to grow safe sustainable food”.

Macra is due to meet Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue along with other farm organisations on Tuesday evening to discuss the ongoing food security issues brought about by the war in eastern Europe.

