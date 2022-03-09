Irish farmers concerns centre on the risk of future increases in the cost of already high input prices, Galway IFA chair Anne Mitchell has said.

“These concerns span all sectors and can bring with it significant negative consequences, if not adequately managed,” she told a Galway IFA meeting last week.

She expressed the IFA’s support for the people of Ukraine, especially the farming community, at the meeting which European Commissioner for Financial Stability Mairead McGuinness addressed.

“It puts into perspective what challenges that we, the Irish farmers, currently face.

“I’m sure you can understand Commissioner given the situation in Russia and Ukraine on international markets as key suppliers of agri inputs, in particular, feed, food and fertiliser, our concerns from an Irish farmers’ perspective, centre around the risk of future increases and the cost of already high input prices, where trade disruptions already exist,” she said.