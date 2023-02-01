Irish farmers are increasingly recycling their fertiliser bags, with the volume recycled doubling over the last five years to the current level of 1,000t per year.
Fertiliser bags were collected at over 200 bring centres in 2022, operated by Farm Plastics Recycling CLG, a sister company of the Irish Farm Films Producers Group (IFFPG), the national farm plastics recycling scheme. Farmers were charged at a rate of €10 for each half-tonne-sized bag filled with fertiliser bag waste delivered to bring-centres, with almost 20,000 bags of waste collected.
The present level of recycling is in line with the current national plastics packaging recycling rate of 34%
The volume of fertiliser bag recycling has more than doubled in the last five years, with an estimated 30-35% recycling rate currently being achieved for this waste stream. The present level of recycling is in line with the current national plastics packaging recycling rate of 34%.
Recent progress can be attributed to a number of factors. They include the relative convenience (the average farmer is six miles from a local bring-centre), cost effectiveness of the bring-centre service, as well as growing environmental awareness among farmers. In addition, Repak, which is the national packaging recycling scheme, is making more funding available for plastic packaging recycling to ensure that a challenging 50% recycling target is met by 2025.
Fertiliser suppliers in Ireland currently meet their obligations through Repak membership. This involves paying fees to Repak for every tonne of packaging placed on the Irish market.
In turn, Repak uses this funding to stimulate recycling by subsidising the collection and recycling of plastic packaging. In the case of fertiliser bag recycling, additional Repak funding has been largely used to further increase awareness of the service among farmers.
Repak, which is the national packaging recycling scheme, is making more funding available for plastic packaging recycling
Key to the success of fertiliser bag recycling is the correct presentation of fertiliser bag plastics at bring-centres. This involves farmers having to segregate the different plastic types into different bags.
As bulk fertiliser bags are comprised of two different plastic types, the outer part of the bag (polypropylene) must be separated from the inside line (polyethylene) before presentation at bring centres.
The small fertiliser bags, which are made of the same plastic as the liners of the bulk fertiliser bags, can be presented mixed together at bring centres.
IFFPG manager Liam Moloney said: “Feedback from recyclers confirms that the quality of presentation of fertiliser bag at bring centres is improving year-on-year and critical to the recycling success of this waste stream.”
All fertiliser bags collected are sent for recycling into a range of new products, including bags, crates and car parts.
In the case of one Irish recycler, IFF Plastics, which is located in west Clare, fertiliser bags are recycled into fence posts, which are sold back to Irish farmers in an excellent example of the circular economy at work.
Feedback from recyclers confirms that the quality of presentation of fertiliser bag at bring centres is improving year-on-year
IFFPG had another exceptionally successful year in 2022 across the range of farm plastic wastes that the scheme manages.
In the case of silage wrap and sheeting waste, which accounts for over 95% of all collections, almost 37,000t of waste was recycled and an 88% recycling rate was achieved (equivalent to plastic from 18m bales), while over 1,100t of netting and twine waste was also collected for recovery.
For further information visit www.farmplastics.ie or telephone 01-408 9966.
Big bags
The following guidelines should be adhered to when handling big bags of fertiliser:
Small bags
SHARING OPTIONS: