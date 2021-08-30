Dear Teacher,

Welcome back to the new school year!

While the pandemic has caused all sorts of issues for schools over the past 18 months, we are keen to deliver our schools programme for Agricultural Science students as normal this year.

However, given the high level of uncertainty around COVID-19 and varying school policies around the use of textbooks and paper in school, we’ve decided not to offer a print package this year, instead migrating our offer on to our new Schools Hub area within the Irish Farmers Journal website.

The decision was made not to offer a print option for the 2021/2022 Agricultural Science programme to ensure seamless delivery of the weekly study guides throughout the 2021/2022 school year.

This removes the risk of potential issues such as paper shortages and non-deliveries.

The feedback received from students and teachers alike following the temporary transfer from print subscriptions to the digital alternative due to COVID-related school closures last year was overwhelmingly positive and gives us the confidence to evolve the Agricultural Science programme to a digital-only offer this year.

NEW RESOURCE! - New 2021 dictionary of essential agricultural science terms, featuring 246 new terms included FREE for each student who subscribes.

NEW RESOURCE! - A dedicated ‘schools hub’ area within the Irish Farmers Journal website. The Irish Farmers Journal schools hub will be the home for all Leaving Certificate Agricultural Science content produced by the Irish Farmers Journal, IASTA and Agri Aware, including weekly study guides, weekly case study videos, classroom videos with Irish Farmers Journal specialists, weekly student worksheets and articles related to study guide content.

NEW RESOURCE! - Student worksheets: another exciting addition to this year's Agricultural Science study guides is student worksheets. A brand-new worksheet will be available each week to accompany the latest edition of the study guides. This will be a very useful resource for students in school and at home.

NEW! Live data!

The Irish Farmers Journal beef and sheep demonstration farm in Tullamore will make relevant data available to students. This data will be updated throughout the schools year on our schools hub. The data made available will include details on animal specific weights, diets, target weights and body condition scores, along with grass growth reports from Tullamore Farm.

Students will also have access to data from the Irish Farmers Journal’s network of 57 weather stations located throughout the country.

NEW! Signposting

The Irish Farmers Journal will highlight relevant articles and videos that are related to the study guide content. These related articles and videos will also be available in the new schools hub. This will further enhance the students' understanding and learning on the Agricultural Science topics covered in the weekly study guides and related videos.

Summary

Better value: we have discounted the price of a one-year premium digital subscription from €159 to just €25 for students (save 85%).

52-week access: students will enjoy access to the weekly newsletter and all online content and digital archives for 52 weeks instead of 29 weeks printed editions.

11 years of archives: explore over 11 years of past editions of the Irish Farmers Journal through our E-paper archives - including all previous study guides.

Read without an internet connection: once students have downloaded each week’s edition on their phone or tablet, they can turn their internet off and browse the E-paper without an internet connection.

Daily news app:

Multiple devices:

access to our news app and all www.farmersjournal.ie content, including multimedia learning tools, videos, podcasts and more!read on any smartphone, tablet or PC device.

GDPR - personal data

Teachers do not need to collect personal data of students in order to sign them up to a digital subscription.

Once a teacher places an order, they will get access to promotional codes for their students.

Students can then set up their digital subscription online (no payment required).

Teachers are required to collect monies in the normal manner before distributing access codes to students.

Making an order

The first week of study guides will commence on Thursday 9 September.

The new booking system will be available for processing online orders from 2 September – instructions to follow.

If you would like to place an order in advance of this date, please call Caoimhe on 01-419 9505 or Mags on 01-419 9525. Alternatively, you can email agsci@farmersjournal.ie.

Other points to note

Weekly deadline: the deadline for processing new orders via phone or email is strictly Tuesday at 5pm each week.

Resources: extra printed resources will be dispatched weekly from the week beginning 27 September.

Payment: please collect subscription fees from students and arrange full payment within 30 days. However, we can commence deliveries/digital subscriptions immediately.

Minimum orders: the new minimum order has been set at 10 digital subscriptions per school.

Support: if you require any technical support with regards to setting up students' subscriptions or have any queries on this year's digital offer, feel free to contact Caoimhe on 01-419 9505 or Mags on 01-419 9525. Alternatively, you can email agsci@farmersjournal.ie.

To view a short three-minute promotional video, click HERE.

SIGN UP

The teacher booking system will be live from Thursday 2 September. You will be forwarded the details once its open for bookings.

If you have any queries call 01-419 9505/419 9525. Alternatively, you can email agsci@farmersjournal.ie.

Click the image below to download the order form