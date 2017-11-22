Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: rainfall and liver fluke warnings

In the news today, Wednesday 22 November: rainfall warning, liver fluke on the rise and only one more day until Dairy Day.

Weather forecast

Met Éireann predicts that there will be widespread, heavy showers, particularly over Munster and Leinster, with a risk of localised flooding in some areas.

The rain will clear eastwards in the afternoon but is forecast to bring between 30mm and 40mm of rain.

Temperatures will be between 9°C and 13°C midday, but turning colder in the evening. It will be much colder in Ulster and Connacht with temperatures between 3°C and 6°C, and outbreaks of rain that may turn to sleet.

In the news

T’is the season for liver fluke. Be sure to dose housed stock as reports suggest that liver fluke is on the rise.

Suppliers to LacPatrick will receive a base price of 33.86c/l excluding VAT for October milk.

Should generators be included in TAMS? There have been calls from farmers and political figures to include generators in the scheme after Storm Ophelia.

Met Éireann has issued a rainfall warning for Wednesday.

