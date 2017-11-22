Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: rainfall and liver fluke warnings
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: rainfall and liver fluke warnings

By on
In the news today, Wednesday 22 November: rainfall warning, liver fluke on the rise and only one more day until Dairy Day.
In the news today, Wednesday 22 November: rainfall warning, liver fluke on the rise and only one more day until Dairy Day.

Weather forecast

Met Éireann predicts that there will be widespread, heavy showers, particularly over Munster and Leinster, with a risk of localised flooding in some areas.

The rain will clear eastwards in the afternoon but is forecast to bring between 30mm and 40mm of rain.

Temperatures will be between 9°C and 13°C midday, but turning colder in the evening. It will be much colder in Ulster and Connacht with temperatures between 3°C and 6°C, and outbreaks of rain that may turn to sleet.

In the news

  • T’is the season for liver fluke. Be sure to dose housed stock as reports suggest that liver fluke is on the rise.
  • Suppliers to LacPatrick will receive a base price of 33.86c/l excluding VAT for October milk.
  • Should generators be included in TAMS? There have been calls from farmers and political figures to include generators in the scheme after Storm Ophelia.
  • Met Éireann has issued a rainfall warning for Wednesday.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • Our weekly podcast.
  • My farming week.
  • A major report on the tillage sector.

    • Plus, remember to have your tokens ready because it’s only one more day until Dairy Day!

    What’s on today

    To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

    More in News
    Member
    Farmer Writes: best grazing season of a lifetime in England
    Farmer Writes
    Farmer Writes: best grazing season of a lifetime in England
    By Joe Collingborn on 22 November 2017
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: calls for fodder fund and rainfall warning
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: calls for fodder fund and rainfall warning
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 21 November 2017
    Member
    'We will have animals dying because farmers can’t afford to feed them'
    News
    'We will have animals dying because farmers can’t afford to feed them'
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 21 November 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Liver fluke on the rise in western and northwestern counties
    News
    Liver fluke on the rise in western and northwestern counties
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 21 November 2017
    If cows were GAA counties
    Dealer
    If cows were GAA counties
    By The Dealer on 21 November 2017
    Jobs wall at Dairy Day this Thursday
    News
    Jobs wall at Dairy Day this Thursday
    By Aidan Brennan on 21 November 2017
    9 x Store Lights
    Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
    View ad
    Standish SawMills
    Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
    View ad
    Wheat Straw
    Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
    View ad
    NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
    Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
    View ad
    Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
    10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
    View ad

    Place ad