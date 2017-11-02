Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: BPS advance and Active Bull List

By on
In the news today, Friday 3 November: the BPS advance has hit most farmers' pockets, a successful businessman advises young farmers to hedge their bets and The Dealer looks at the ICBF's top bull.
In the news today, Friday 3 November: the BPS advance has hit most farmers' pockets, a successful businessman advises young farmers to hedge their bets and The Dealer looks at the ICBF's top bull.

Weather forecast

Met Éireann is forecasting a cloudy day, with most areas remaining dry and sunny at times. However outbreaks of rain will develop in the northwest and west during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain cool, between 10°C and 12°C, and drop to between 3°C and 6°C at night with grass frost.

In the news

  • Farmers are getting a cash flow break, with most BPS advance payments now made.
  • Dairying looks like the most attractive enterprise at the moment, but “don’t just put all your eggs in the one basket,” Country Crest boss Michael Hoey has told young farmers.
  • The Dealer had a closer look at claims that the top bull on the ICBF’s Active Bull List had only a handful of progeny.
  • Northern Ireland’s milk supply is staying strong.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • The latest projects to combat food waste.
  • Weekend weather and farm management advice

    • What’s on today

  • Clare Local Development Company 15-16-year-olds Tractor Safety Course, Doonbegn 9.15am-3.15pm.
  • Teagasc/Health and Safety Farm Safety Event, Teagasc College, Clonakilty, 9.45am.
  • Quinns Annual Agri Day Sale (continues 4 November), 9am-6pm, all six Quinn branches.

    • To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

