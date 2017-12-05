Sign in to your account
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: BPS, tax defaulters and theft

By on
In the news today, 6 December; further Basic Payment Scheme payments roll, the latest tax defaulters' list and â‚¬5,000 worth of power tools stolen from Longford farm business.
Weather forecast

Wednesday will be a blustery day with rain, persistent and heavy in many places, according to Met Ã‰ireann.

It will be heavy, especially in Atlantic coastal counties and along the south coast during the afternoon and evening, where some spot flooding is possible.

Top temperatures will reach values of 11Â°C to 13Â°C, in fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds, but very strong at times along Atlantic coasts.

A status yellow wind warning is in effect for counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry for Wednesday, where southerly winds of 50km/h to 65 km/h are expected with gusts of 90km/h to 110km/h along coastal areas.

Wednesday night rain is forecast to be widespread and locally heavy for a time before clearing southeastwards overnight.

Lowest temperatures will range between 3Â°C to 8Â°C, with the lower temperatures occurring once the rain clears. Fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds look set to veer west to northwest overnight.

In the news

  • The remainder of the Basic Payment Scheme monies is now being paid to farmers, while advance BPS and ANC payments continue.
  • Farmers could receive a 100% penalty for missing tags after an announcement that the acceptable tag loss rate will be reduced in Northern Ireland.
  • Tuesdayâ€™s Global Dairy Trade (GDT) sale resulted left the trading platformâ€™s dairy price index virtually unchanged.
  • The Revenue has published the names of taxpayers hit by fines or penalties in the last quarter, with a number of farmers and other agricultural professionals on the list.
  • A Longford farm business is recovering after a 16th break-in since 2011. This time â‚¬5,000 worth of equipment was stolen.

    • Coming up

  • The Irish Grain Growers group bites back at Diageo.
  • This weekâ€™s My Farming Week.

    • Whatâ€™s on

  • A Teagasc organic farm walk on the farm of Tom Dunne, Seefeld Farm, Ballinasloe, Durrow, Co Laois.

    • For more events this month, check out our events calendar here, https://www.farmersjournal.ie/whatson/.

