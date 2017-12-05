Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: BPS, tax defaulters and theft
Weather forecast
Wednesday will be a blustery day with rain, persistent and heavy in many places, according to Met Ã‰ireann.
It will be heavy, especially in Atlantic coastal counties and along the south coast during the afternoon and evening, where some spot flooding is possible.
Top temperatures will reach values of 11Â°C to 13Â°C, in fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds, but very strong at times along Atlantic coasts.
A status yellow wind warning is in effect for counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry for Wednesday, where southerly winds of 50km/h to 65 km/h are expected with gusts of 90km/h to 110km/h along coastal areas.
Wednesday night rain is forecast to be widespread and locally heavy for a time before clearing southeastwards overnight.
Lowest temperatures will range between 3Â°C to 8Â°C, with the lower temperatures occurring once the rain clears. Fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds look set to veer west to northwest overnight.
In the news
Coming up
Whatâ€™s on
