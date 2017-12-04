Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: Brexit, slurry and FoodWise

In the news today, 5 December: Brexit agreement on hold, all the news from the FoodWise conference and stricter rules for farmers in the nitrates action programme.

Weather forecast

Tuesday will continue cloudy and dry in most places, according to Met Éireann. A few spots of drizzle may occur, especially near northwest coasts.

Highest temperatures will range between 8°C and 12°C and southwest breezes will freshen as the day goes on.

Tuesday night is forecast to be mild, breezy and mostly cloudy, with patchy drizzle and mist. Persistent rain will develop in the west by dawn. Lowest temperatures will range between 5°C and 8°C.

In the news

On Monday, talks between the UK and the EU resulted in no deal on Brexit, with the DUP in Northern Ireland throwing a spanner in the works when it comes to the border.

Ireland’s new nitrates derogation will allow farmers to exceed the limit of 170kg of livestock manure nitrogen per hectare set down in the nitrates regulations, but will be subject to stricter rules.

The Irish Grain Growers group was back outside Guinness Storehouse on Monday protesting over the lack of progress on malting barley prices.

The delicate balancing act between meeting growing food demand and complying with environmental requirements came into focus at this Monday’s FoodWise 2025 conference in Dublin.

Speaking at the FoodWise 2025 conference in Croke Park on Monday, European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan has issued a word of warning on global dairy markets.

