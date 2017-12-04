Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: Brexit, slurry and FoodWise
In the news today, 5 December: Brexit agreement on hold, all the news from the FoodWise conference and stricter rules for farmers in the nitrates action programme.
Weather forecast
Tuesday will continue cloudy and dry in most places, according to Met Éireann. A few spots of drizzle may occur, especially near northwest coasts.
Highest temperatures will range between 8°C and 12°C and southwest breezes will freshen as the day goes on.
Tuesday night is forecast to be mild, breezy and mostly cloudy, with patchy drizzle and mist. Persistent rain will develop in the west by dawn. Lowest temperatures will range between 5°C and 8°C.
In the news
By Thomas Hubert on 04 December 2017
