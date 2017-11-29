Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: CAP 2020 and GLAS underspend
In the news today, 30 November 2017: CAP 2020, an exclusive interview with Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan, GLAS underspend and Kerry milk price dispiute.
Weather forecast
Thursday is forecast to be a cold day, with any overnight frost and ice clearing during the morning.
Met Éireann has said that it will be cloudier than recent days, but sunny spells will still occur, especially in southern and eastern areas.
Showers will be most frequent in Atlantic coastal counties and Ulster, but a few will occur elsewhere.
Temperatures will range between 4°C to 7°C in general, but 8°C to 10°C along the Atlantic coastal fringes in mostly moderate northwest breezes.
Thursday night will be cold, with clearing skies and widespread frost and icy patches, according to Met Éireann. Overnight, temperatures will drop to between -2°C to +2°C.
In the news
Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie
What’s on
More in News
By Contributor on 30 November 2017
Related Stories
By Andy Doyle on 28 November 2017
By Darren Carty on 29 November 2017
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...