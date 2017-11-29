Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: CAP 2020 and GLAS underspend

In the news today, 30 November 2017: CAP 2020, an exclusive interview with Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan, GLAS underspend and Kerry milk price dispiute.
Weather forecast

Thursday is forecast to be a cold day, with any overnight frost and ice clearing during the morning.

Met Éireann has said that it will be cloudier than recent days, but sunny spells will still occur, especially in southern and eastern areas.

Showers will be most frequent in Atlantic coastal counties and Ulster, but a few will occur elsewhere.

Temperatures will range between 4°C to 7°C in general, but 8°C to 10°C along the Atlantic coastal fringes in mostly moderate northwest breezes.

Thursday night will be cold, with clearing skies and widespread frost and icy patches, according to Met Éireann. Overnight, temperatures will drop to between -2°C to +2°C.

In the news

  • Charlie McConalogue has highlighted a GLAS spending shortfall and wants it redeployed as BGDP and ANC payments.
  • A Kildare father and son are counting the cost of a dog attack which left 13 sheep dead.
  • The European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan outlined his proposals for the next CAP budget on Wednesday. You can read an exclusive interview with him on it here.
  • The Department of Agriculture has announced that GLAS and AEOS payments worth almost €100m will commence this week.
  • The Kerry milk price dispute continues toescalate as hearing nears

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • The latest agri jobs

    • What’s on

  • The Farm Rights Group are holding a public meeting at the McWilliam Park Hotel in Claremorris on the demise of the suckler cow and more. It takes place at 7pm.
