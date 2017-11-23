Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: Dairy Day and tillage sector in crisis
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: Dairy Day and tillage sector in crisis

By on
In the news today, Wednesday 22 November: National Dairy Day kicks off in Punchestown, getting a high output from small suckler cows and tillage sector in crisis.
In the news today, Wednesday 22 November: National Dairy Day kicks off in Punchestown, getting a high output from small suckler cows and tillage sector in crisis.

Weather forecast

Met Éireann predicts that Thursday will be cold, but bright and breezy with blustery northwest winds.

There will be some occasional showers at the start of the day, with heavier, wintry spells of rain confined mainly to Ulster and Connacht during the afternoon. Temperatures will range from 5°C to 9°C .

In the news

  • The Irish tillage sector “is in crisis” and a joint Oireachtas agriculture committee has just published a comprehensive 97-page report
  • Vet bills to soar as EU clamps down on antibiotics.
  • Ryan McDowell has chosen a suckler cow that is delivering big gains for his Co Antrim suckler herd.

  • As Dairy Day kicks of and the wave of milk continues to flow, Eoin Lowry and Lorcan Allen examine what to do with the next 3bn litres.

  • There will be a second leaflet drop in the ongoing search for Stephen Cullinan, son of Tipperary north IFA chair and pig farmer Tim Cullinan today.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

    The Irish Farmers Journal is hosting National Dairy Day from Punchestown! Be sure to come along with your tokens, or follow the day’s events on Twitter, Facebook or Snapchat.

    What’s on today

    National Dairy Day, Punchestown Event Centre, Co Kildare from 10am.

    To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

    More in News
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Kerrygold returns to US and flooding in east
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Kerrygold returns to US and flooding in east
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 22 November 2017
    Kerrygold to return to Wisconsin
    News
    Kerrygold to return to Wisconsin
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 22 November 2017
    Weekly podcast: farm safety, the future of tillage and Lord Curry
    News
    Weekly podcast: farm safety, the future of tillage and Lord Curry
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 22 November 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Member+
    Dairy Day: the path to 2030 - what do with the next 3bn litres?
    Companies
    Dairy Day: the path to 2030 - what do with the next 3bn litres?
    By Eoin Lowry on 22 November 2017
    Member
    Preparing for the next downturn and wave of expansion
    Editorial
    Preparing for the next downturn and wave of expansion
    By Justin McCarthy on 22 November 2017
    Member
    Almost 2,400 jobs created in agriculture across 70 companies
    News
    Almost 2,400 jobs created in agriculture across 70 companies
    By Anthony Jordan on 21 November 2017
    9 x Store Lights
    Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
    View ad
    Standish SawMills
    Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
    View ad
    Wheat Straw
    Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
    View ad
    NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
    Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
    View ad
    Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
    10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
    View ad

    Place ad