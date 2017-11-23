Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: Dairy Day and tillage sector in crisis

In the news today, Wednesday 22 November: National Dairy Day kicks off in Punchestown, getting a high output from small suckler cows and tillage sector in crisis.

Weather forecast

Met Éireann predicts that Thursday will be cold, but bright and breezy with blustery northwest winds.

There will be some occasional showers at the start of the day, with heavier, wintry spells of rain confined mainly to Ulster and Connacht during the afternoon. Temperatures will range from 5°C to 9°C .

In the news

The Irish tillage sector “is in crisis” and a joint Oireachtas agriculture committee has just published a comprehensive 97-page report

Vet bills to soar as EU clamps down on antibiotics.

Ryan McDowell has chosen a suckler cow that is delivering big gains for his Co Antrim suckler herd.

As Dairy Day kicks of and the wave of milk continues to flow, Eoin Lowry and Lorcan Allen examine what to do with the next 3bn litres.

There will be a second leaflet drop in the ongoing search for Stephen Cullinan, son of Tipperary north IFA chair and pig farmer Tim Cullinan today.

Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

The Irish Farmers Journal is hosting National Dairy Day from Punchestown! Be sure to come along with your tokens, or follow the day’s events on Twitter, Facebook or Snapchat.

What’s on today

National Dairy Day, Punchestown Event Centre, Co Kildare from 10am.