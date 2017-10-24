Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: dry weather and glyphosate vote
In the news today, Wednesday 25 October: Europe decides on glyphosate, the effect of registering you calf as 'sire unknown' and a change in the weather for the better.
Weather forecast
Met Éireann is forecasting a dry and bright day with sunny spells in most places and just the odd shower near the north coast. Limited patchy rain or drizzle will edge into southern parts in late afternoon. Top temperatures will range between 13°C and 14°C in light to moderate southwest breezes, fresher along some coasts.
In the news
Teagasc presents its annual report.
By Eoin Lowry on 25 October 2017
By Pat O'Toole on 24 October 2017
