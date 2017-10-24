Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: dry weather and glyphosate vote

By on
In the news today, Wednesday 25 October: Europe decides on glyphosate, the effect of registering you calf as 'sire unknown' and a change in the weather for the better.
Weather forecast

Met Éireann is forecasting a dry and bright day with sunny spells in most places and just the odd shower near the north coast. Limited patchy rain or drizzle will edge into southern parts in late afternoon. Top temperatures will range between 13°C and 14°C in light to moderate southwest breezes, fresher along some coasts.

In the news

  • Experts mandated by EU member states are due to vote on the re-authorisation of glyphosate, after MEPs passed a resolution yesterday calling for a ban on the leading herbicide.
  • Registering calves as ”sire unknown” slows down breed improvements.
  • The future of first-generation biofuels is on the line at EU level.
  • What next for Irish Grain Growers’ malting barley price demands after yesterday’s protest?

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • We keep watch on the glyphosate vote.

    • Teagasc presents its annual report.

  • This week’s podcast takes you to Newport Mart and west Cork.

    • What’s on today

  • UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science Research Seminar “National Food Consumption Surveys: How Can We Use Them?”, 1pm to 2pm, Room G-08, Agriculture and Food Science Centre, UCD – free but registration necessary on 01-7167192.

    • To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

