Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: expansion pressure and flood plans
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: expansion pressure and flood plans

By on
In the news today, 27 November 2017: pressure on expanding dairy farmers, farmers ignored in flood plans and common TAMS II issues at payment claim stage.
In the news today, 27 November 2017: pressure on expanding dairy farmers, farmers ignored in flood plans and common TAMS II issues at payment claim stage.

Weather forecast

Monday will be a bright and blustery day with a mix of sunny spells and showers, according to Met Éireann.

The showers will be frequent across the north and west, some of them prolonged and heavy. The better dry spells will be over Leinster.

Westerly winds will be fresh and gusty and highest temperatures will range from 7°C to 10°C.

On Monday night, showers are forecast to become increasingly confined to the coastal fringes of Ulster, Connacht and west Munster, with a few turning wintry on higher ground.

It will turn cold under clearing skies, with frosts forming, together with a risk of icy patches.

Minimum temperatures overnight will range from 0°C to 4°C, the coldest of these in the east. Fresh to strong northwesterly winds will fall light to moderate inland.

In the news

  • Speakers at Dairy Day in Punchestown warned that not enough attention is being paid to how expansion affects the farmer and their family.
  • Draft flood protection plans have so far focused on towns and villages and ignored farmers and their land, the IFA claims.
  • There have been calls for a farm safety authority to be set up, as it is the sector with the highest number of workplace accidents.
  • The limited scope to cut greenhouse gas emissions from Irish farming means the energy industry will need to make greater efforts in combating climate change, the ESB has said.
  • The most common issues which may lead to reduced TAMS II payments have been revealed.

    • Coming up today

  • The weekly weather.
  • US agriculture secretary on a UK-US trade deal.
  • We report from the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association AGM.
  • Coverage of the agri-talk hosted by Carrigaline Macra in Cork.
  • Monday management for dairy farmers.
  • A Monday beef price update.

    • What’s on

  • Carrigaline Macra agri-talk on Growing Irish agriculture into the Future at the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork from 7.30pm.
  • Sheep Ireland LambPlus regional meeting at Jackson’s Hotel in Ballybofey at 7.30pm.
  • Sheep Ireland LambPlus regional meeting at the Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny, at 7.30pm.

    • More in News
    Minister Simon Coveney to speak at Carrigaline Macra event
    News
    Minister Simon Coveney to speak at Carrigaline Macra event
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 27 November 2017
    Opposition parties continue to call for Tánaiste to resign
    News
    Opposition parties continue to call for Tánaiste to resign
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 27 November 2017
    7,300 Farm Assist recipients to receive Christmas bonus
    News
    7,300 Farm Assist recipients to receive Christmas bonus
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 27 November 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    In pictures: around the country this week
    News
    In pictures: around the country this week
    By Photo Desk on 24 November 2017
    Member
    Dairy management: nitrates
    Management
    Dairy management: nitrates
    By Aidan Brennan on 26 November 2017
    Farmers and rural areas ignored in flood plans
    News
    Farmers and rural areas ignored in flood plans
    By Caitríona Morrissey on 25 November 2017
    9 x Store Lights
    Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
    View ad
    Standish SawMills
    Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
    View ad
    Wheat Straw
    Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
    View ad
    NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
    Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
    View ad
    Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
    10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
    View ad

    Place ad