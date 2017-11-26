Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: expansion pressure and flood plans

In the news today, 27 November 2017: pressure on expanding dairy farmers, farmers ignored in flood plans and common TAMS II issues at payment claim stage.

Weather forecast

Monday will be a bright and blustery day with a mix of sunny spells and showers, according to Met Éireann.

The showers will be frequent across the north and west, some of them prolonged and heavy. The better dry spells will be over Leinster.

Westerly winds will be fresh and gusty and highest temperatures will range from 7°C to 10°C.

On Monday night, showers are forecast to become increasingly confined to the coastal fringes of Ulster, Connacht and west Munster, with a few turning wintry on higher ground.

It will turn cold under clearing skies, with frosts forming, together with a risk of icy patches.

Minimum temperatures overnight will range from 0°C to 4°C, the coldest of these in the east. Fresh to strong northwesterly winds will fall light to moderate inland.

In the news

Speakers at Dairy Day in Punchestown warned that not enough attention is being paid to how expansion affects the farmer and their family.

Draft flood protection plans have so far focused on towns and villages and ignored farmers and their land, the IFA claims.

There have been calls for a farm safety authority to be set up, as it is the sector with the highest number of workplace accidents.

The limited scope to cut greenhouse gas emissions from Irish farming means the energy industry will need to make greater efforts in combating climate change, the ESB has said.

The most common issues which may lead to reduced TAMS II payments have been revealed.

Coming up today

The weekly weather.

US agriculture secretary on a UK-US trade deal.

We report from the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association AGM.

Coverage of the agri-talk hosted by Carrigaline Macra in Cork.

Monday management for dairy farmers.

A Monday beef price update.

What’s on

Carrigaline Macra agri-talk on Growing Irish agriculture into the Future at the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork from 7.30pm.

Sheep Ireland LambPlus regional meeting at Jackson’s Hotel in Ballybofey at 7.30pm.

Sheep Ireland LambPlus regional meeting at the Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny, at 7.30pm.