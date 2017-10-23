Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: factory prices and jeep licences
By Patrick Donohoe on 23 October 2017
In the news today, Tuesday 24 October: a government committee will hear from representatives from the energy sector, beef prices remain solid if unspectacular and it's look like being a damp day.
Weather forecast
After a dry start to Tuesday, cloud will increase and with it will come rain.
The rain and drizzle will affect most places by Tuesday afternoon and it will continue into the afternoon.
Temperatures will range from 14°C to 16°C.
The rain will clear on Tuesday night, but temperatures will drop to between 7°C and 10°C.
In the news
Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie
What’s on today
There are three events in our agri-calendar today - all of them very interesting.
To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.
More in News
By Amy Forde on 24 October 2017
By James Strain on 23 October 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 23 October 2017
Related Stories
By Eleanor McBennett on 18 October 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 13 October 2017
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...