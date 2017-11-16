Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: farm safety and a broken weekend

In the news today, Friday 17 November: we report live from the National Farm Safety Conference and we will have more on milk prices.

Weather forecast

A ridge of high pressure over the country on Friday will keep the country mostly dry and settled but there is change on the way, according to Met Éireann,

The morning will start dry and there will be plenty of sunny intervals.

However, low pressure will build from Friday afternoon and into the evening. This will bring some rain or drizzle into the west. Temperatures on Friday will range from 7°C to 11°C.

In the news

The Department of Agriculture is putting the steps in place to introduce a fodder relief scheme for farmers hit by the bad weather in the west and northwest.

The Christmas beef trade has put life into prices, with factories being forced to increase quotes this week.

Two more co-ops have set a price for milk supplied in October. Those co-ops are Dairygold and Arrabawn.

A Co Offaly farmer is back looking after his stock after being on the end of a vicious assault two weeks ago.

And finally, the Carbery Group has become the latest co-op to offer a fixed milk price scheme. It’s a competitive offer but is not a market leader.

What’s on today

As stated above, the National Farm Safety Conference is on in the Auburn Lodge Hotel in Ennis, Co Clare. It’s a Knowledge Transfer (KT) approved event and runs from 9.30am.

