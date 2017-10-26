Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: farm thefts and dairy moves
By Caitríona Morrissey on 26 October 2017
In the news today: rural crime strikes again , farm women fight back and dairy prices come under pressure.
Weather forecast
Fog will linger in places on Friday morning but otherwise the day will be dry and bright with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures will range from 12 to 14°C in light winds.
Tonight there will be patchy mist, drizzle and fog in places overnight and some grass frost in northern areas.
The outlook for the weekend is positive, with a lot of dry weather expected over the bank holiday weekend, but there will be some patchy rain at times in some areas.
In the news
Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie
What’s on today
To find out about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.
More in News
By Thomas Hubert on 27 October 2017
Related Stories
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...