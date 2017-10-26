Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: farm thefts and dairy moves

By on
In the news today: rural crime strikes again , farm women fight back and dairy prices come under pressure.
In the news today: rural crime strikes again , farm women fight back and dairy prices come under pressure.

Weather forecast

Fog will linger in places on Friday morning but otherwise the day will be dry and bright with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures will range from 12 to 14°C in light winds.

Tonight there will be patchy mist, drizzle and fog in places overnight and some grass frost in northern areas.

The outlook for the weekend is positive, with a lot of dry weather expected over the bank holiday weekend, but there will be some patchy rain at times in some areas.

In the news

  • A Laois farmer had a quad and trailer worth €12,000 stolen while he was training the local GAA team.
  • Another farmer is counting the cost after 45 of his flock were savaged in a dog attack.
  • Dairy prices came under pressure at the latest Dutch dairy auction.
  • Farmers vented their frustration at supermarkets at the Teagasc liquid milk conference.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • Should there be gender quotas in Irish farming organisations?
  • The latest news on international grain markets.

  • What you need to know from the Teagasc National Winter Milk conference.

    • What’s on today

    To find out about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

