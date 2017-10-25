Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: fodder crisis in west and Women & Ag
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: fodder crisis in west and Women & Ag

By on
In the news today, Wednesday 25 October: west of Ireland facing fodder crisis, government launches plan to tackle antibiotic resistance and a mainly dry day expected countrywide.
In the news today, Wednesday 25 October: west of Ireland facing fodder crisis, government launches plan to tackle antibiotic resistance and a mainly dry day expected countrywide.

Weather forecast

Met Éireann is predicting a cloudy start to the day in the southern half of the country, with some patchy sheets of drizzle spreading northwards. There will be some clear spells later on across the country. Temperatures will be lowest in northern parts of the country at between 7°C and 9°C degrees, but elsewhere it will be between 9°C and 11°C degrees.

In the news

  • What way did Irish MEP’s vote on the banning of glyphosate?
  • The Government has launched a plan to tackle resistance to antibiotics in humans and livestock
  • An EU report has confirmed that Ireland would be worst effected in the event of a hard Brexit
  • The threat of Mercosur is a real concern for French and Irish farmers says An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • Potential fodder crisis looming in the west of Ireland

    • What’s on today

    The 2017 Women & Agriculture Conference kicks off its second day of events in the Mount Wolseley Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort, Tullow, Co. Carlow. The conference will celebrate its 10th birthday this year, and speakers include Maureen Gaffney and David McWilliams

    To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

    Read more

    Weekly podcast: grain protest, unknown sires and Women & Ag

    Proposal to ban live animal exports from the UK

    No cider shortage after Ophelia fells Bulmers apples

    More in News
    Member
    Kiwi milk production dips ahead of peak
    News
    Kiwi milk production dips ahead of peak
    By Amy Forde on 26 October 2017
    Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
    News
    Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
    By Farmers Journal on 25 October 2017
    Agri jobs: dairy workers remain in demand
    News
    Agri jobs: dairy workers remain in demand
    By Amy Forde on 26 October 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Vote on re-authorisation of glyphosate delayed
    News
    Vote on re-authorisation of glyphosate delayed
    By Amy Forde on 25 October 2017
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: new Carbery CEO and 'uncompetitive' Teagasc
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: new Carbery CEO and 'uncompetitive' Teagasc
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 25 October 2017
    Member
    EU becoming a museum of modern agriculture
    Editorial
    EU becoming a museum of modern agriculture
    By Justin McCarthy on 25 October 2017
    Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
    10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
    View ad
    Nokia 6230i and 6310i mobile phones
    Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
    View ad
    Milking Parlour
    De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
    View ad
    Meal and feed storage
    indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
    View ad
    White PVC Patio Doors
    White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...
    View ad

    Place ad