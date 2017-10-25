Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: fodder crisis in west and Women & Ag

In the news today, Wednesday 25 October: west of Ireland facing fodder crisis, government launches plan to tackle antibiotic resistance and a mainly dry day expected countrywide.

Weather forecast

Met Éireann is predicting a cloudy start to the day in the southern half of the country, with some patchy sheets of drizzle spreading northwards. There will be some clear spells later on across the country. Temperatures will be lowest in northern parts of the country at between 7°C and 9°C degrees, but elsewhere it will be between 9°C and 11°C degrees.

In the news

What way did Irish MEP’s vote on the banning of glyphosate?

The Government has launched a plan to tackle resistance to antibiotics in humans and livestock

An EU report has confirmed that Ireland would be worst effected in the event of a hard Brexit

The threat of Mercosur is a real concern for French and Irish farmers says An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Potential fodder crisis looming in the west of Ireland

What’s on today

The 2017 Women & Agriculture Conference kicks off its second day of events in the Mount Wolseley Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort, Tullow, Co. Carlow. The conference will celebrate its 10th birthday this year, and speakers include Maureen Gaffney and David McWilliams

To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

