Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: fodder crisis in west and Women & Ag
Weather forecast
Met Éireann is predicting a cloudy start to the day in the southern half of the country, with some patchy sheets of drizzle spreading northwards. There will be some clear spells later on across the country. Temperatures will be lowest in northern parts of the country at between 7°C and 9°C degrees, but elsewhere it will be between 9°C and 11°C degrees.
In the news
Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie
What’s on today
The 2017 Women & Agriculture Conference kicks off its second day of events in the Mount Wolseley Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort, Tullow, Co. Carlow. The conference will celebrate its 10th birthday this year, and speakers include Maureen Gaffney and David McWilliams
To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.
Weekly podcast: grain protest, unknown sires and Women & Ag
Proposal to ban live animal exports from the UK