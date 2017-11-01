Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: fodder, tractors and ICBF
In the news today; farmers delay buying stock due to fodder price concerns, tractor test shelved and ICBF dismisses speculation on ranking bulls.
Weather forecast
A good deal of dry, if rather cloudy, weather is forecast on Thursday.
Some bright or sunny spells, mainly over Ulster, Connacht and north Leinster are expected. Met Éireann has said it will be rather misty elsewhere, with a little patchy drizzle at times.
Highest temperatures will reach 13°C in parts, in light northwest or variable breezes.
In the news
Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie
What’s on
To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.
More in News
By Anthony Jordan on 01 November 2017
Related Stories
By Pat O'Toole on 01 November 2017
By The Dealer on 01 November 2017
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...