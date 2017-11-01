Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: fodder, tractors and ICBF

By on
In the news today; farmers delay buying stock due to fodder price concerns, tractor test shelved and ICBF dismisses speculation on ranking bulls.
In the news today; farmers delay buying stock due to fodder price concerns, tractor test shelved and ICBF dismisses speculation on ranking bulls.

Weather forecast

A good deal of dry, if rather cloudy, weather is forecast on Thursday.

Some bright or sunny spells, mainly over Ulster, Connacht and north Leinster are expected. Met Éireann has said it will be rather misty elsewhere, with a little patchy drizzle at times.

Highest temperatures will reach 13°C in parts, in light northwest or variable breezes.

In the news

  • Tractor ‘NCT’ twist as Minister for Transport Shane Ross shelves the tractor test.
  • Suckler farmers are slow to buy in heifers ahead of a challenging winter for fodder.
  • The ICBF has dismissed speculation that it is planning to overhaul how it ranks beef bulls and replace the Active Beef Bull List.
  • Beef farmers are considered to be the poor relation when compared to other sectors, but there is room for improvement said one senior figure in the industry.
  • A bulk straw supplier in the midlands is importing straw from Europe.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • The latest agri-jobs.
  • The reaction to the shelved tractor test.

    • What’s on

    To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

