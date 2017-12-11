Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: Frustration over fodder and Mercosur

By on
In the news today, farm organisations are frustrated with the Department's failure to implement a fodder scheme and the cold weather continues.
In the news today, farm organisations are frustrated with the Departmentâ€™s failure to implement a fodder scheme and the cold weather continues.

Weather forecast

Met Ã‰ireann has predicted a cold and frosty start this morning in many midland and eastern areas especially, but frost and ice will clear as cloud thickens.

There will be rain in western and northwestern counties in the morning which will extend to eastern areas in the afternoon, some falls of sleet in places, with snow on high ground for a time in the north.

Temperatures will range to between 2Â°C to 6Â°C in eastern areas, but 6Â°C to 8Â°C in the west and southwest and up to 10Â°C along the southwest coast.

In the news

  • Farm organisations are frustrated with the lack of progress to introduce a fodder scheme.
  • MEP Mairead McGuinness warns rushing a Mercosur deal will hurt EU farmers and the Irish beef industry.
  • The ICSA is to hold a fodder crisis meeting in Cavan this evening and all farmers are welcome to attend.
  • Seventy-four sheep were stolen from a hill in Donegal and the farmer is appealing for help.

    • Whatâ€™s on

    The ICSA will hold a crisis fodder meeting in the Slieve Russell Hotel in Co Cavan at 8pm.

    To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

