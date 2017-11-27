Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: glyphosate and wintry showers
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: glyphosate and wintry showers

By on
In the news today, Tuesday 28 November: reactions to the re-authorisation of glyphosate, new tax letters for Kerry Co-op members, Teagasc's national dairy conference and a freezing forecast.
In the news today, Tuesday 28 November: reactions to the re-authorisation of glyphosate, new tax letters for Kerry Co-op members, Teagasc's national dairy conference and a freezing forecast.

Weather forecast

Met Éireann is forecasting a cold bright day with fresh and gusty northerly winds. Showers will be well scattered and mainly confined to western and northern areas; some could be wintry. Highest temperatures will not go above 6°C or 7°C. More showers are expected at night, and they will be wintry inland, on higher ground and along the east coast. Lowest temperatures will drop to between -2°C and 3°C with widespread frost.

In the news

  • After yesterday’s EU decision to re-authorise glyphosate, MEPs hit back today with objections.
  • The looming fodder crisis has driven farmers to the clinics organised by Aurivo.
  • Thousands of farmers are waiting for delayed KT payments.
  • One year on, Kerry Co-op members are getting more letters from Revenue over the taxation of their patronage shares.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • We’re expecting an announcement to boost agricultural shows around the country.
  • More agri industries report labour shortages.
  • The latest prices from Dowra Mart.

    • What’s on today

  • Teagasc National Dairy Conference, 9.15am - 4.30pm, Lyrath Hotel, Kilkenny
  • Teagasc CPD Training 2017 - Farm Management updates, 9.30am, Springfort Hall, Mallow, Co Cork
  • CAFRE public meeting on winter feeding and management issues, 7.30pm, Lodge Hotel, Coleraine.
  • ICMSA West Cork AGM, 8.30pm, Parkway Hotel, Dunmanway.

    • To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

