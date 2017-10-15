Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: hurricane Ophelia and slurry accident
Weather forecast
Met Éireann forecasts that gale-force winds hitting southern parts early Monday morning will gradually spread northwards across the country during the day. Hurricane-force winds are expected to reach southern coastal counties by late morning with storm-force winds spreading inland and northwards across the country during Monday.
Forecast position of Storm #Ophelia at midday on Monday.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 15, 2017
A red wind warning – the highest risk level – is in place from 9am today until 3am on Tuesday for counties Wexford, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford. An orange wind warning applies to the rest of the country.
Ophelia is expected to produce rainfall amounts up to 50mm in parts of the west with isolated totals above 50mm in elevated areas of the south and west. A status orange rainfall warning applies to these areas. Across eastern Ireland, rainfall amounts will likely average less than 30mm, with a yellow warning in place.
A storm surge, coastal flooding and destructive waves are forecast along the south and west coasts.
Warning: some of these events may be cancelled due to storm Ophelia. Please check with organisers and travel only if it is safe for you to do so.
