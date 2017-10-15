Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: hurricane Ophelia and slurry accident

In the news today, 16 October 2017: Ophelia is forecast to be one of the worst storms in living memory. Stay safe and follow our updates all day.

Weather forecast

Met Éireann forecasts that gale-force winds hitting southern parts early Monday morning will gradually spread northwards across the country during the day. Hurricane-force winds are expected to reach southern coastal counties by late morning with storm-force winds spreading inland and northwards across the country during Monday.

Forecast position of Storm #Ophelia at midday on Monday.

Read the latest guidance from Met Eireann & the NHC here:https://t.co/LhHdGAtYWb pic.twitter.com/vpkMvFCJaF — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 15, 2017

A red wind warning – the highest risk level – is in place from 9am today until 3am on Tuesday for counties Wexford, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford. An orange wind warning applies to the rest of the country.

Ophelia is expected to produce rainfall amounts up to 50mm in parts of the west with isolated totals above 50mm in elevated areas of the south and west. A status orange rainfall warning applies to these areas. Across eastern Ireland, rainfall amounts will likely average less than 30mm, with a yellow warning in place.

A storm surge, coastal flooding and destructive waves are forecast along the south and west coasts.

In the news

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has urged farmers and people in rural areas to use extreme caution during hurricane Ophelia, while a number of marts and colleges have announced closures.

Three cattle died and two men were hospitalised in a slurry gas accident in Co Tyrone on Saturday. The closed period for slurry spreading is now in force.

Members of a Co Cork vintage club performed a 24-hour tractor run to raise money for the local air ambulance service.

Activity remained high at Balla Mart this weekend but quality had a big impact on cattle prices.

What’s on today

Warning: some of these events may be cancelled due to storm Ophelia. Please check with organisers and travel only if it is safe for you to do so.

Galway IFA County Executive Meeting, 9pm

Kerry IFA County Executive meeting, 8.30pm

Kildare/West Wicklow IFA County Executive meeting, 8pm

Cork Central IFA County Executive Meeting, 8.30pm

