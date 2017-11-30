Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: inspections and fake milk
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: inspections and fake milk

By on
In the news today, 30 November 2017: the cost of satellite inspections, the milk v fake milk battle and Schmallenberg.
In the news today, 30 November 2017: the cost of satellite inspections, the milk v fake milk battle and Schmallenberg.

Weather forecast

Frost will clear on Friday morning, with a largely dry, bright start in many places, Met Éireann has forecast.

Sunny spells will continue over the southern half of the country through the morning. However thickening cloud further north looks set to bring scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle over Ulster, north Connacht and north Leinster.

Temperatures in the afternoon will range from 5°C to 7°C in many areas but 8°C or 9°C in parts of the southwest, west and northwest.

In the news

  • Nut juices and other alternative beverages pose a serious threat to the dairy industry, experts have warned.
  • The Schmallenberg virus may have extended further north through Ireland this year, according to the Department of Agriculture.
  • The Department of Agriculture has spent almost €1m on farm satellite inspections this year.
  • The Irish Christmas Tree Growers launch their #LoveaRealTree Campaign, as the Christmas tree harvest begins in earnest for the season.
  • Revenue officers and the Gardaí on Wednesday seized a large quantity of a ‘vodka-type’ product at farm buildings in Louth.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • The weekly weather.

    • What’s on today

  • At 8pm in the McWilliam Park Hotel in Claremorris, Co Mayo, the IFA will hold a fodder and ANC meeting.
  • At 8pm in the Sligo Southern Hotel, Co Sligo, the INHFA will also hold a fodder and ANC meeting.

    • To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

    More in News
    Second tranche of capital grant scheme to open in NI
    News
    Second tranche of capital grant scheme to open in NI
    By Peter McCann on 01 December 2017
    Irish border top of the agenda in Brexit talks
    News
    Irish border top of the agenda in Brexit talks
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 01 December 2017
    Weekend weather: a cloudy and misty few days ahead
    News
    Weekend weather: a cloudy and misty few days ahead
    By Amy Forde on 30 November 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Weekend weather: a cloudy and misty few days ahead
    News
    Weekend weather: a cloudy and misty few days ahead
    By Amy Forde on 30 November 2017
    Member
    Donegal Investment Group reports increased profits
    Companies
    Donegal Investment Group reports increased profits
    By Lorcan Allen on 30 November 2017
    Member
    Schmallenberg virus moving north
    News
    Schmallenberg virus moving north
    By Caitríona Morrissey on 27 November 2017
    THORN HEDGING FOR GLAS SCHEME
    THORN from â‚¬200/1000 (Ltd Availability) available at Dunwiley Nurseries Lt...
    View ad
    Heav duty gates and feeding barriers delivery available
    ...
    View ad
    Bridgeway Diamon Bale Feeders
    Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
    View ad
    9 x Store Lights
    Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
    View ad
    Standish SawMills
    Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
    View ad

    Place ad