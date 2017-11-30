Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: inspections and fake milk

In the news today, 30 November 2017: the cost of satellite inspections, the milk v fake milk battle and Schmallenberg.

Weather forecast

Frost will clear on Friday morning, with a largely dry, bright start in many places, Met Éireann has forecast.

Sunny spells will continue over the southern half of the country through the morning. However thickening cloud further north looks set to bring scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle over Ulster, north Connacht and north Leinster.

Temperatures in the afternoon will range from 5°C to 7°C in many areas but 8°C or 9°C in parts of the southwest, west and northwest.

In the news

Nut juices and other alternative beverages pose a serious threat to the dairy industry, experts have warned.

The Schmallenberg virus may have extended further north through Ireland this year, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The Department of Agriculture has spent almost €1m on farm satellite inspections this year.

The Irish Christmas Tree Growers launch their #LoveaRealTree Campaign, as the Christmas tree harvest begins in earnest for the season.

Revenue officers and the Gardaí on Wednesday seized a large quantity of a ‘vodka-type’ product at farm buildings in Louth.

What’s on today

At 8pm in the McWilliam Park Hotel in Claremorris, Co Mayo, the IFA will hold a fodder and ANC meeting.

At 8pm in the Sligo Southern Hotel, Co Sligo, the INHFA will also hold a fodder and ANC meeting.

At 8pm in the Sligo Southern Hotel, Co Sligo, the INHFA will also hold a fodder and ANC meeting.