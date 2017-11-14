Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: rural crime and septic tanks

By on
In the news today, 15 November 2017: another mild, damp day, rural crime arrests, the Asian trade mission continues, and half of septic tank and well inspections fail.
In the news today, 15 November 2017: another mild, damp day, rural crime arrests, the Asian trade mission continues, and half of septic tank and well inspections fail.

Weather forecast

Met Éireann is forecasting another mild and cloudy day. While there will be a good deal of dry weather, spells of damp misty weather occurring in many places also. Highest temperatures will range between 9°C and 12°C in light to moderate southwesterly breezes. The weather will remain similar at night, with low temperatures of 6°C to 9°C.

In the news

  • Stolen farm property was recovered when Gardaí made rural crime arrests yesterday.
  • Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed continues his trade mission in Asia, with Japan a potential market for Irish cheese.
  • Half of septic tanks and private wells failed inspections last year.
  • Aurivo co-op is urging its members to count the cost of fodder now.

    • Missed Tuesday’s top stories? Check out yesterday’s nightly news.

    Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • Results from the Aberdeen Angus premier sale.
  • We report from the LIC farm walk on Co Tipperary.
  • Voices from Japan, Agritechnica and the Irish Grain Growers protest on our weekly podcast.

    • What’s on today

  • Research seminar “Nutrient Management Practices: Benchmarking and Future Decisions”, 1pm, UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science.
  • UCD Agriculture, Food Science and Human Nutrition information evening, Kilkenny, 7.30pm.
  • Whelans Garage demo of Blaney Agri Forager X10 bale unroller, 10am and 2pm.
  • GLAS training course, 10am, Teagasc office, Gortboy, Newcastle West, Co Limerick.

    • To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

    Member
    In pictures: Tokyo Central Meat Market
    News
    In pictures: Tokyo Central Meat Market
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 15 November 2017
    Member
    Caution urged on increasing stocking rates
    News
    Caution urged on increasing stocking rates
    By Aidan Brennan on 15 November 2017
    Member
    Gove cancels Brexit meeting with Minister Creed
    News
    Gove cancels Brexit meeting with Minister Creed
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 15 November 2017
    Member
    Gove cancels Brexit meeting with Minister Creed
    News
    Gove cancels Brexit meeting with Minister Creed
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 15 November 2017
    Gardaí make rural crime arrests
    News
    Gardaí make rural crime arrests
    By Patrick Donohoe on 14 November 2017
    Half of septic tanks and private wells fail inspections
    News
    Half of septic tanks and private wells fail inspections
    By Thomas Hubert on 14 November 2017
