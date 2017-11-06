Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: rustling, carbon tax and cattle prices
By Thomas Hubert on 06 November 2017
In the news today, 6 November 2017: the Citizens' Assembly wants a climate tax on farming, criminals tackle farms, prices improve at marts and EU ministers meet in Brussels.
Weather forecast
Met Éireann is forecasting a cloudy and windy day. It will be dry much of the time in the east and south, with just patchy light rain locally. However, rain will turn persistent in the west and north in the early afternoon, with some heavy falls, especially in the evening.
The rain will extend to all areas at night.
Highest temperatures will range between 10°C and 13°C in fresh to strong southerly winds.
In the news
