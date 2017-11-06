Sign in to your account
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: rustling, carbon tax and cattle prices

By on
In the news today, 6 November 2017: the Citizens' Assembly wants a climate tax on farming, criminals tackle farms, prices improve at marts and EU ministers meet in Brussels.
In the news today, 6 November 2017: the Citizens' Assembly wants a climate tax on farming, criminals tackle farms, prices improve at marts and EU ministers meet in Brussels.

Weather forecast

Met Éireann is forecasting a cloudy and windy day. It will be dry much of the time in the east and south, with just patchy light rain locally. However, rain will turn persistent in the west and north in the early afternoon, with some heavy falls, especially in the evening.

The rain will extend to all areas at night.

Highest temperatures will range between 10°C and 13°C in fresh to strong southerly winds.

In the news

  • It was a busy weekend for criminals, with thieves assaulting a farmer in Co Offaly and stealing 14 cattle from another in Co Louth.
  • The Citizens' Assembly has recommended a climate tax on farming.
  • There was improved demand for good-quality continentals at Balla Mart, and mart data for Northern Ireland shows that BPS money is supporting the trade there too.
  • The top-priced bull fetched €7,400 at the Charolais sale in Tullamore.
  • Staying in Tullamore – our demonstration farm is switching to winter mode. Read more and watch the video.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • The Council of EU farm ministers is meeting in Brussels.
  • The latest cattle prices from the factories and the mart.

    • What’s on today

  • Clare Local Development Company Forestry Information Evening, Fiddlehead Pub,

    Kilmihil, 8pm

  • Clare IFA County Executive meeting, 8pm
  • Wexford IFA County Executive meeting, 8.30pm

    • To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar

    Member
    Farmer writes: autumn calving
    News
    Farmer writes: autumn calving
    By Trevor Boland on 06 November 2017
    Weekly weather: mainly dry until the weekend
    News
    Weekly weather: mainly dry until the weekend
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 06 November 2017
    Member
    Mercosur pushing for bigger beef quota
    News
    Mercosur pushing for bigger beef quota
    By Phelim O'Neill on 06 November 2017
    Place ad