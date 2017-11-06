Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: slurry tanks and GDT
In the news today, 7 November: farmer in court over shooting of dogs, slurry tanks to be inspected in Limerick and the Global Dairy Trade.
Weather forecast
Any remaining rain in the east will quickly clear tomorrow morning and sunny spells and a few showers will follow, Met Éireann has said.
The showers are forecast to be most frequent along Atlantic coastal counties and some will be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder.
Highest temperatures will reach just 9°C in parts in the afternoon, in mostly moderate west to southwest winds, but fresh to strong and gusty near the Atlantic seaboard.
