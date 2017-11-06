Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: slurry tanks and GDT

In the news today, 7 November: farmer in court over shooting of dogs, slurry tanks to be inspected in Limerick and the Global Dairy Trade.

Weather forecast

Any remaining rain in the east will quickly clear tomorrow morning and sunny spells and a few showers will follow, Met Éireann has said.

The showers are forecast to be most frequent along Atlantic coastal counties and some will be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder.

Highest temperatures will reach just 9°C in parts in the afternoon, in mostly moderate west to southwest winds, but fresh to strong and gusty near the Atlantic seaboard.

In the news

’That’s a Homer Simpson version of events’ - farmer in court over shooting dogs.

Limerick County Council has sent 250 letters to farmers informing them that their over-ground slurry tanks are going to be inspected.

Last week, it was revealed that Cork has the highest number of dairy cows in the country, but what county leads the way for beef cows?

It will be mainly dry across the country, with some concern that could see a deal seriously disadvantage the Irish and European beef sector.

The Joint Committee on Agriculture is due to meet in Leinster House on Tuesday 7 November to look at the future funding of the CAP and the impact of Brexit on Irish agriculture.

Coming up

We bring you the latest from the agriculture committee meeting.

The Global Dairy Trade auction takes place.

What’s on

Dairylink Ireland farm walk – maximising the resources available on farm. On the farm of Nigel Corbett, Gargagahy Road, Banbridge, Co Down, from 11am to 1pm.

North Tipperary IFA county executive meeting at the Abbey Court Hotel at 8.30pm.

Waterford IFA county executive meeting at Lawlor’s Hotel in Dungarvan at 8pm.