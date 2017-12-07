Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: snow and co-ops
By Amy Forde on 07 December 2017
In the news today, co-ops to consider tougher measures for suppliers into SDAS, a snow ice warning is in effect and consumers told to buy Irish this Christmas.
Weather forecast
Friday will be a cold and breezy day, with wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow, with some further accumulations of snow in places.
A status orange weather warning and a status yellow warning are in place for parts of the country.
These showers will be heaviest and most frequent over northern and eastern areas. There will be a few sunny spells, but top temperatures of just 3°C to 6°C.
It will be windy at first, but the northeast winds will moderate during the afternoon and evening.
In the news
Coming up
What’s on
There are no events scheduled for today, but for some later this month, check out our events calendar, here.
