Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: snow and co-ops
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: snow and co-ops

By on
In the news today, co-ops to consider tougher measures for suppliers into SDAS, a snow ice warning is in effect and consumers told to buy Irish this Christmas.
In the news today, co-ops to consider tougher measures for suppliers into SDAS, a snow ice warning is in effect and consumers told to buy Irish this Christmas.

Weather forecast

Friday will be a cold and breezy day, with wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow, with some further accumulations of snow in places.

A status orange weather warning and a status yellow warning are in place for parts of the country.

These showers will be heaviest and most frequent over northern and eastern areas. There will be a few sunny spells, but top temperatures of just 3°C to 6°C.

It will be windy at first, but the northeast winds will moderate during the afternoon and evening.

In the news

  • A number of bigger dairy co-ops are considering tougher measures from next month to get remaining suppliers certified on quality assurance.
  • Consumers are being called on to buy Irish this Christmas and reject unsustainable food discounting.
  • Status orange and yellow snow ice warnings are in place for large swathes of the country on Friday.
  • As much as 10% of the 2017 straw crop has been lost, Teagasc estimates.
  • New rules dictating what direction farmers can plough their fields are being considered by the Department of Agriculture.

    • Coming up

  • The weekend weather.
  • We go to the launch of the IFA’s campaign against on retailers discounting food this Christmas.

    • What’s on

    There are no events scheduled for today, but for some later this month, check out our events calendar, here.

    More in News
    Delivery of NI’s Rural Development Programme called ‘pathetic’ and ‘abysmal’
    Northern Ireland
    Delivery of NI’s Rural Development Programme called ‘pathetic’ and ‘abysmal’
    By Peter McCann on 08 December 2017
    24 HOUR FLASH SALE: One year digital membership and a FARMBOX for €99!
    News
    24 HOUR FLASH SALE: One year digital membership and a FARMBOX for €99!
    By Farmers Journal on 08 December 2017
    Man injured in accident at McHale plant
    News
    Man injured in accident at McHale plant
    By Caitríona Morrissey on 08 December 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Member
    Watch: bedding cattle with miscanthus this winter
    Management
    Watch: bedding cattle with miscanthus this winter
    By William Conlon on 04 December 2017
    Member+
    Ensuring future growth delivers for dairy farmers
    Editorial
    Ensuring future growth delivers for dairy farmers
    By Justin McCarthy on 29 November 2017
    Member
    Minister has to step up on fodder scheme – IFA
    Community
    Minister has to step up on fodder scheme – IFA
    By Contributor on 23 November 2017
    M & M Nursery and Landscaping
    Nationwide Delivery.Planting Service Available.M & M NurseryBirr Co. Off...
    View ad
    Battery Reconditioner & charger
    Battery Reconditioner & charger DON'T BUY NEW BATTERIES! Recondition your ol...
    View ad
    New mobile cattle penning
    Full Grant spec, In stock!...
    View ad
    New patented invention Quick puller staple puller
    10 Times faster and easier to use than a pliersStrip a fence in no time :wat...
    View ad
    Easy wire puller
    * Brand New * Quickly and easily tensions either fencing or netting wire aro...
    View ad

    Place ad