Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: snow and co-ops

Weather forecast

Friday will be a cold and breezy day, with wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow, with some further accumulations of snow in places.

A status orange weather warning and a status yellow warning are in place for parts of the country.

These showers will be heaviest and most frequent over northern and eastern areas. There will be a few sunny spells, but top temperatures of just 3°C to 6°C.

It will be windy at first, but the northeast winds will moderate during the afternoon and evening.

In the news

A number of bigger dairy co-ops are considering tougher measures from next month to get remaining suppliers certified on quality assurance.

Consumers are being called on to buy Irish this Christmas and reject unsustainable food discounting.

Status orange and yellow snow ice warnings are in place for large swathes of the country on Friday.

As much as 10% of the 2017 straw crop has been lost, Teagasc estimates.

New rules dictating what direction farmers can plough their fields are being considered by the Department of Agriculture.

Coming up

The weekend weather.

We go to the launch of the IFA’s campaign against on retailers discounting food this Christmas.

What’s on

There are no events scheduled for today, but for some later this month, check out our events calendar, here.