Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: snow, frost and dairy

By on
In the news today, 11 December: tractor stolen, the first six months of 2018 will be ‘sticky’ for dairy farmers and snow, ice and frost were a permanent feature over the weekend.
In the news today, 11 December: tractor stolen, the first six months of 2018 will be ‘sticky’ for dairy farmers and snow, ice and frost were a permanent feature over the weekend.

Weather forecast

Severe frost and ice is forecast nationwide on Monday morning with treacherous conditions on roads and footpaths.

A status orange low temperature warning remains in place until 10.00am on Monday.

Met Éireann has said that there will be a mix of bright or sunny spells and a few scattered showers, some wintry in Connacht and Ulster.

It will be another cold day with highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with a moderate to fresh northwest wind.

Monday night will also be very cold with lowest air temperatures zero to -4 degrees with icy patches and lying snow in places.

It looks set to be a mostly dry and clear night. There will be moderate to fresh northerly winds.

In the news

  • A Co Cavan man is appealing for information after his John Deere tractor, along with a loader and shear grab, were stolen on Friday night.
  • Payments to young farmers enrolled in the Young Farmer Scheme and the National Reserve have started to issue.
  • Labelling of certain ‘Irish’ foods in supermarkets is confusing and misleading to consumers and needs to be tackled, Catherine Lascurettes of IFA has said.
  • Next year won't be as good as 2017 was for dairy farmers, the CEO of Lakeland Dairies, Michael Hanley has warned.
  • Parts of the country woke up to a blanket of snow on Sunday morning and there was plenty of farmers who took to Twitter to share their snow snaps.

    • Coming up

  • The weekly weather forecast
  • The story of a premature calf that’s now thriving.

    • What’s on

  • North Cork IFA county executive meeting, at the GAA complex in Mallow at 8.30pm.
  • Kilkenny IFA county executive meeting, at the Newpark Hotel at 8.00pm.
  • Kildare/West Wicklow IFA county executive meeting, at the Keadeen Hotel at 8.00pm.

    • To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

    Related tags
