Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: snow, frost and dairy

In the news today, 11 December: tractor stolen, the first six months of 2018 will be ‘sticky’ for dairy farmers and snow, ice and frost were a permanent feature over the weekend.

Weather forecast

Severe frost and ice is forecast nationwide on Monday morning with treacherous conditions on roads and footpaths.

A status orange low temperature warning remains in place until 10.00am on Monday.

Met Éireann has said that there will be a mix of bright or sunny spells and a few scattered showers, some wintry in Connacht and Ulster.

It will be another cold day with highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with a moderate to fresh northwest wind.

Monday night will also be very cold with lowest air temperatures zero to -4 degrees with icy patches and lying snow in places.

It looks set to be a mostly dry and clear night. There will be moderate to fresh northerly winds.

In the news

A Co Cavan man is appealing for information after his John Deere tractor, along with a loader and shear grab, were stolen on Friday night.

Payments to young farmers enrolled in the Young Farmer Scheme and the National Reserve have started to issue.

Labelling of certain ‘Irish’ foods in supermarkets is confusing and misleading to consumers and needs to be tackled, Catherine Lascurettes of IFA has said.

Next year won't be as good as 2017 was for dairy farmers, the CEO of Lakeland Dairies, Michael Hanley has warned.

Parts of the country woke up to a blanket of snow on Sunday morning and there was plenty of farmers who took to Twitter to share their snow snaps.

Coming up

The weekly weather forecast

The story of a premature calf that’s now thriving.

What’s on

North Cork IFA county executive meeting, at the GAA complex in Mallow at 8.30pm.

Kilkenny IFA county executive meeting, at the Newpark Hotel at 8.00pm.

Kildare/West Wicklow IFA county executive meeting, at the Keadeen Hotel at 8.00pm.

To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.