Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: stamp duty and beef prices
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: stamp duty and beef prices

By on
In the news today, Monday 20 November: relief for farmers on stamp duty, beef prices are up across Europe and trade was lively at Balla Mart on Saturday.
In the news today, Monday 20 November: relief for farmers on stamp duty, beef prices are up across Europe and trade was lively at Balla Mart on Saturday.

Weather forecast

Met Éireann is forecasting a generally cloudy and misty day, with just a few limited bright spells. There will be some rain and drizzle, much of it scattered at first, but more widespread through the afternoon.

Some patches of fog will develop on hills and coasts also. It will be very mild for the time of year, with top temperatures of 12°C to 15°C in moderate to fresh southwest to westerly breezes.

In the news

  • The Government has agreed to extend capital gains tax relief for farmers to cover stamp duty.
  • The strong beef market, particularly for manufacturing beef, has meant that cattle prices are stronger across Europe than they were at this time last year.
  • Farmers and agents were active for all quality types of cattle at Balla Mart on Saturday.
  • The unseasonably wet summer has resulted in Northern Ireland potato farmers saying they are experiencing one of the worst harvests in living memory.
  • A Northern Ireland farmer has outlined his situation of being locked up with TB and having slurry tanks full to the brim.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • Aidan Brennan has his Monday Management tips.
  • Darren Carty brings us the latest beef prices.
  • Lorcan Allen gives an update on grain markets.

    • What’s on today

    To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

    More in News
    Weekly weather: frost and icy conditions in store later this week
    News
    Weekly weather: frost and icy conditions in store later this week
    By Amy Forde on 20 November 2017
    Member +
    Cattle prices stronger across Europe than a year ago
    News
    Cattle prices stronger across Europe than a year ago
    By Phelim O'Neill on 19 November 2017
    Capital gains relief for farmers extended to stamp duty
    News
    Capital gains relief for farmers extended to stamp duty
    By Peter McCann on 19 November 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Capital gains relief for farmers extended to stamp duty
    News
    Capital gains relief for farmers extended to stamp duty
    By Peter McCann on 19 November 2017
    Member
    In pictures: another lively trade for quality cattle at Balla
    Markets
    In pictures: another lively trade for quality cattle at Balla
    By Nathan Tuffy on 18 November 2017
    Member
    €1.1m in east Galway
    Property
    €1.1m in east Galway
    By Anthony Jordan on 08 November 2017
    9 x Store Lights
    Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
    View ad
    Standish SawMills
    Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
    View ad
    Wheat Straw
    Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
    View ad
    NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
    Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
    View ad
    Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
    10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
    View ad

    Place ad