Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: stamp duty and beef prices
In the news today, Monday 20 November: relief for farmers on stamp duty, beef prices are up across Europe and trade was lively at Balla Mart on Saturday.
Weather forecast
Met Éireann is forecasting a generally cloudy and misty day, with just a few limited bright spells. There will be some rain and drizzle, much of it scattered at first, but more widespread through the afternoon.
Some patches of fog will develop on hills and coasts also. It will be very mild for the time of year, with top temperatures of 12°C to 15°C in moderate to fresh southwest to westerly breezes.
In the news
Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie
What’s on today
To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.
More in News
By Amy Forde on 20 November 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 19 November 2017
Related Stories
By Nathan Tuffy on 18 November 2017
By Anthony Jordan on 08 November 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...