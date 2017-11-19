Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: stamp duty and beef prices

In the news today, Monday 20 November: relief for farmers on stamp duty, beef prices are up across Europe and trade was lively at Balla Mart on Saturday.

Weather forecast

Met Éireann is forecasting a generally cloudy and misty day, with just a few limited bright spells. There will be some rain and drizzle, much of it scattered at first, but more widespread through the afternoon.

Some patches of fog will develop on hills and coasts also. It will be very mild for the time of year, with top temperatures of 12°C to 15°C in moderate to fresh southwest to westerly breezes.

In the news

The Government has agreed to extend capital gains tax relief for farmers to cover stamp duty.

The strong beef market, particularly for manufacturing beef, has meant that cattle prices are stronger across Europe than they were at this time last year.

Farmers and agents were active for all quality types of cattle at Balla Mart on Saturday.

The unseasonably wet summer has resulted in Northern Ireland potato farmers saying they are experiencing one of the worst harvests in living memory.

A Northern Ireland farmer has outlined his situation of being locked up with TB and having slurry tanks full to the brim.

Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

Aidan Brennan has his Monday Management tips.

Darren Carty brings us the latest beef prices.

Lorcan Allen gives an update on grain markets.

What’s on today

