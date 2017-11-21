Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: generational renewal, rustling and GDT
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: generational renewal, rustling and GDT

By on
In the news today, Tuesday 21 November: report encourages farmers to pass on land, tillage sector in trouble and sheep theft.
In the news today, Tuesday 21 November: report encourages farmers to pass on land, tillage sector in trouble and sheep theft.

Weather forecast

Met Éireann is forecasting that it will be mild and misty this morning, with some hill and coastal fog. There will be outbreaks of rain, which will clear eastwards in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will range from 12°C to 14°C and there will be fresh southwesterly winds.

In the news

  • A new report has highlighted the need for continued Government support for young farmers and mechanisms to be put in place for older farmers to retire.
  • Police are appealing for help after several hundred sheep were stolen in Co. Down.
  • Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier has made it clear that the UK won’t be able to cherry-pick the parts of the EU single market that they want to retain.
  • According to the ICSA president Patrick Kent, the tillage sector is in “dire straits”.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • News from the Global Dairy Trade
  • Farmer writes: we’re facing a fodder crisis

    • What’s on today

    To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

    More in News
    Rainfall warning issued for Munster and Leinster
    News
    Rainfall warning issued for Munster and Leinster
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 21 November 2017
    Member
    Wheat prices forecast to rise in 2018 – Rabobank
    Markets
    Wheat prices forecast to rise in 2018 – Rabobank
    By Lorcan Allen on 21 November 2017
    Farmers eligible for invalidity pension
    News
    Farmers eligible for invalidity pension
    By Thomas Hubert on 21 November 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: farm safety and a broken weekend
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: farm safety and a broken weekend
    By Patrick Donohoe on 16 November 2017
    Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: beef prices, stamp duty and machinery
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: beef prices, stamp duty and machinery
    By Patrick Donohoe on 12 November 2017
    Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: women in business and broken weather
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: women in business and broken weather
    By Patrick Donohoe on 09 November 2017
    9 x Store Lights
    Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
    View ad
    Standish SawMills
    Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
    View ad
    Wheat Straw
    Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
    View ad
    NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
    Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
    View ad
    Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
    10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
    View ad

    Place ad