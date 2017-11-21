Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: generational renewal, rustling and GDT
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 21 November 2017
In the news today, Tuesday 21 November: report encourages farmers to pass on land, tillage sector in trouble and sheep theft.
Weather forecast
Met Éireann is forecasting that it will be mild and misty this morning, with some hill and coastal fog. There will be outbreaks of rain, which will clear eastwards in the afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will range from 12°C to 14°C and there will be fresh southwesterly winds.
In the news
Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie
What’s on today
To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.
More in News
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 21 November 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 21 November 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 21 November 2017
Related Stories
By Patrick Donohoe on 16 November 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 12 November 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 09 November 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...