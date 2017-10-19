Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: Storm Brian and GLAS

By on
In the news today, 20 September, Storm Brian will bring more rain this weekend, over 6,000 farmers have NMPs outstanding and a possible cap on CAP payments.
In the news today, 20 September, Storm Brian will bring more rain this weekend, over 6,000 farmers have NMPs outstanding and a possible cap on CAP payments.

Weather forecast

Friday will start dry in most places with a few bright or sunny spells, but cloud will build from the west and southwest with rain developing here by late morning, according to Met Éireann.

The rain will then spread to the rest of the country through the course of afternoon and evening.

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place from 9pm on Friday night until 9pm on Saturday night.

Between 30mm and 50mm is forecast to fall in counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

Highest temperatures on Friday will range between 12° to 14°C with southeasterly winds increasing strong with the rain.

In the news

  • Some 6,000 GLAS farmers have not met the requirements of the scheme and risk future payments, Minister Andrew Doyle has said.
  • Grazing conditions will be further compounded this weekend with up to 50mm of rain in parts due to Storm Brian.
  • A dairy farmer has won a Supreme Court case against the Department of Agriculture over the unlawful sale of more than 200 seized cattle.
  • BPS money is currently being rolled out to farmers right across the country and this is having a positive effect on prices.
  • From May 2018, tractors that travel over 40km/h and set out on journeys greater than 25km will be subject to an NCT-style test.

    • Coming up today

  • The EU’s Agriculture Commission is toying with the idea of capping direct payments.

    • What’s on

    To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar

