Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: Storm Brian and GLAS
Weather forecast
Friday will start dry in most places with a few bright or sunny spells, but cloud will build from the west and southwest with rain developing here by late morning, according to Met Éireann.
The rain will then spread to the rest of the country through the course of afternoon and evening.
A status yellow rainfall warning is in place from 9pm on Friday night until 9pm on Saturday night.
Between 30mm and 50mm is forecast to fall in counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.
Highest temperatures on Friday will range between 12° to 14°C with southeasterly winds increasing strong with the rain.
