Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: milk prices and the mart trade

Dairy farmers are still struggling with power outages after ex-Hurricane Ophelia.

Weather forecast

There is some good news for the country at the beginning of the day with bright and sunny spells, with the best of these in the northern half of the country. However, cloudy conditions will follow in the afternoon with some persistent showers in the south of the country.

According to Met Éireann, temperatures will be between 12°C and 15°C. Patchy rain will follow overnight.

In the news

Power outages after Ophelia have left up to 500 Glanbia suppliers struggling to milk their cows.

Farmers in Cork can bring their hazardous for collection in Bandon Recycling Centre.

Dairy prices continue to slip this week at the Global Dairy Trade auction.

Check to see how farmers across the country were affected by Ophelia

Forestry could be giving better returns than malt barley

Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

Storm ‘Brian’ could be on its way to Ireland this weekend. We’ll bring you the latest weather forecast.

Reports on the farm clean-up after Ophelia

We speak to a Co Mayo farmer in my farming week

A new edition of our podcast will be broadcast

There will be more on milk prices

We have the latest on the mart trade

What’s on today

South Tipperary IFA will hold its county executive meeting.

To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.