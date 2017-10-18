Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: milk prices and the mart trade
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 18 October 2017
Dairy farmers are still struggling with power outages after ex-Hurricane Ophelia.
There is some good news for the country at the beginning of the day with bright and sunny spells, with the best of these in the northern half of the country. However, cloudy conditions will follow in the afternoon with some persistent showers in the south of the country.
According to Met Éireann, temperatures will be between 12°C and 15°C. Patchy rain will follow overnight.
