Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: the fallout from Ophelia

Ex-hurricane Ophelia hit Ireland on Monday; on Tuesday farmers will survey the fallout from the storm.

Weather forecast

Following Monday’s ex-hurricane, Tuesday will be cool and bright with good sunny spells, according to Met Éireann.

Dry weather is forecast across most of Ireland, apart from a few showers, most of which will affect the northwest.

It will be a fresh day, with maximum temperatures 12 to 15°C, in mostly light to moderate westerly breezes, breezy though along northern coasts.

Temperatures will drop after dark under clear skies.

In the news

Agricultural colleges run by Teagasc will remain closed on Tuesday following the aftermath of ex-hurricane Ophelia.

The long-awaited Hen Harrier Scheme is on track to open this year.

Fianna Fáil deputies are to meet with Minister Paschal Donohoe this week to discuss removing the stamp duty age limit.

The Department of Agriculture and DAERA are due to begin paying the 70% BPS advance this week.

In pictures: ex-hurricane Ophelia agri-events calendar