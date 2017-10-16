Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: the fallout from Ophelia
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: the fallout from Ophelia

By on
Ex-hurricane Ophelia hit Ireland on Monday; on Tuesday farmers will survey the fallout from the storm.
Weather forecast

Following Monday’s ex-hurricane, Tuesday will be cool and bright with good sunny spells, according to Met Éireann.

Dry weather is forecast across most of Ireland, apart from a few showers, most of which will affect the northwest.

It will be a fresh day, with maximum temperatures 12 to 15°C, in mostly light to moderate westerly breezes, breezy though along northern coasts.

Temperatures will drop after dark under clear skies.

In the news

  • Agricultural colleges run by Teagasc will remain closed on Tuesday following the aftermath of ex-hurricane Ophelia.
  • The long-awaited Hen Harrier Scheme is on track to open this year.
  • Fianna Fáil deputies are to meet with Minister Paschal Donohoe this week to discuss removing the stamp duty age limit.
  • The Department of Agriculture and DAERA are due to begin paying the 70% BPS advance this week.
