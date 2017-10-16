Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: the fallout from Ophelia
By Amy Forde on 16 October 2017
Ex-hurricane Ophelia hit Ireland on Monday; on Tuesday farmers will survey the fallout from the storm.
Weather forecast
Following Monday’s ex-hurricane, Tuesday will be cool and bright with good sunny spells, according to Met Éireann.
Dry weather is forecast across most of Ireland, apart from a few showers, most of which will affect the northwest.
It will be a fresh day, with maximum temperatures 12 to 15°C, in mostly light to moderate westerly breezes, breezy though along northern coasts.
Temperatures will drop after dark under clear skies.
In the news
