Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: weather warning and BVD
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 13 December 2017
In the news today, wind and snow status yellow weather warning issued and 85% of herds in Ireland are negative for BVD.
Weather forecast
According to Met Ã‰ireann, Wednesday will be a cold, windy and very showery day.
There will be heavy and prolonged showers across the country. Some will fall as hail or sleet, with hill snow and the ongoing risk of thunder.
The day will be bitterly cold, with an added wind chill effect. Maximum temperatures will reach only 4Â°C or 5Â°C generally, but 7Â°C or 8Â°C along southern fringes.
Westerly winds will increase strong and gusty, with gales along west and southwest coasts.
In the news
