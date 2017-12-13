Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: weather warning and BVD

By on
In the news today, wind and snow status yellow weather warning issued and 85% of herds in Ireland are negative for BVD.
In the news today, wind and snow status yellow weather warning issued and 85% of herds in Ireland are negative for BVD.

Weather forecast

According to Met Ã‰ireann, Wednesday will be a cold, windy and very showery day.

There will be heavy and prolonged showers across the country. Some will fall as hail or sleet, with hill snow and the ongoing risk of thunder.

The day will be bitterly cold, with an added wind chill effect. Maximum temperatures will reach only 4Â°C or 5Â°C generally, but 7Â°C or 8Â°C along southern fringes.

Westerly winds will increase strong and gusty, with gales along west and southwest coasts.

In the news

  • Met Ã‰ireann has issued a wind and snow weather warning, with parts of the northwest most likely to be affected.
  • As the CEO of Ornua Kevin Lane, announces his intention to resign, we take a look back at his legacy.
  • IFA Ulster/north Leinster regional chair candidate James Speares has apologised for his comments at last weekâ€™s Westmeath hustings.
  • Over 85% of breeding herds in Ireland have acquired negative herd status.
  • There will be 193 items eligible for 40% grant aid in NI, an increase from 160 items last year.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • Inspections, changing weather and the new Hen Harrier Programme are discussed on our weekly podcast.

    • Whatâ€™s on

  • Clare IFA Executive meeting at 8pm.
  • UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science research seminar: Dietary protein, can it be poisonous? 1-2pm.

    • To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

