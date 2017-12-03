Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: world milk supply and Brexit talks
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 03 December 2017
In the news today, world milk supply is outstripping demand and crucial Brexit talks are due to take place which could solve the issue of the Irish border.
Weather forecast
Met Éireann predicts that Monday will be mostly cloudy with some patchy drizzle and mist but there'll also be some bright or sunny intervals across the country.
Top temperatures will be between 8°C and 10°C with light westerly breezes.
Tuesday will also be cloudy and breezy with a good deal of dry weather through the day but some spells of rain.
Western coastal areas are likely to get heavier spells of rain.
In the news
