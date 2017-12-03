Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: world milk supply and Brexit talks

In the news today, world milk supply is outstripping demand and crucial Brexit talks are due to take place which could solve the issue of the Irish border.

Weather forecast

Met Éireann predicts that Monday will be mostly cloudy with some patchy drizzle and mist but there'll also be some bright or sunny intervals across the country.

Top temperatures will be between 8°C and 10°C with light westerly breezes.

Tuesday will also be cloudy and breezy with a good deal of dry weather through the day but some spells of rain.

Western coastal areas are likely to get heavier spells of rain.

In the news

World milk supply is outstipping demand.

Crucial Brexit talks are set to take place today, and Tánaiste Simon Coveney has stated that Ireland has no desire to delay them.

Two Irishmen have taken gold and silver at the World Ploughing Championships in Kenya.

Glyphosate has been renewed for another five years, but what about the five years after that? MEP Mairead McGuinness gives her thoughts.

€90m in GLAS money has been paid to farmers, but there are still 3,200 farmers who cannot be paid by the Department.

Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

The weekly weather forecast.

What’s on today

To find out about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.