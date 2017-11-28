Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: Young Farmer of the Year, milk prices
By Thomas Hubert on 28 November 2017
In the news today, Wednesday 29 November: Ireland's top young farmer is revealed, milk price volatility and a €13m refund to farmers.
Weather forecast
Wednesday is to be cold and bright, with good sunshine in many areas at times.
However there will be scattered showers in the west and north, some wintry on higher ground, and the risk of the odd shower on parts of the east coast also.
Highest temperatures of 4°C to 8°C in moderate locally fresh northerly breezes.
Looking at Thursday, the outlook is for cold weather with showers in the north and west at first but becoming cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle and less cold by Friday and over the weekend.
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
