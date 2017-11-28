Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: Young Farmer of the Year, milk prices

By on
In the news today, Wednesday 29 November: Ireland's top young farmer is revealed, milk price volatility and a €13m refund to farmers.
Weather forecast

Wednesday is to be cold and bright, with good sunshine in many areas at times.

However there will be scattered showers in the west and north, some wintry on higher ground, and the risk of the odd shower on parts of the east coast also.

Highest temperatures of 4°C to 8°C in moderate locally fresh northerly breezes.

Looking at Thursday, the outlook is for cold weather with showers in the north and west at first but becoming cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle and less cold by Friday and over the weekend.

In the news

  • The Young Farmer of the Year is from Co Kilkenny.
  • €840,000 in funding to go to local agricultural shows.

  • Irish farmers are to be repaid €13m by the European Commission.

  • Milk price volatility and the challenge of dairy labour were top of the agenda at the Teagasc National Dairy Conference.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • The European Commissionis to reveal its plans for CAP 2020 and how it will affect farmers.

  • We meet CellCheck award winner Padraig Ó Scanaill from Co Dublin.

    • What’s on today

    To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

