The Irish Farmers Journal has announced that its editor and chief executive Justin McCarthy has decided to step down at the end of this year.

McCarthy joined the organisation 17 years ago and initially spent seven years working as livestock editor.

For the past 10 years, he has successfully fulfilled the dual role as editor of the Irish Farmers Journal and chief executive of The Agricultural Trust.

Commenting on McCarthy’s decision to step down, chair of The Agricultural Trust Matt Dempsey said: “It was with great regret that I received Justin’s resignation from his position as editor of the Irish Farmers Journal and chief executive of The Agricultural Trust.

“In his almost 10 years at the helm, he has contributed a huge amount to the development of the paper and the business.

“We wish him every success in the future and would like to thank him enormously for his dedication and achievements. He steps down from his role in January 2023.”

Commenting on his decision, Justin McCarthy said: “I would like to thank Irish farmers, rural communities and the wider agricultural industry for their support during my 17 years at the Irish Farmers Journal.

“It was with this support that since accepting the role of editor and chief executive 10 years ago, the business has continued to go from strength to strength, with the Irish Farmers Journal now delivering record readership and The Agricultural Trust returning record financial results.

“I would like to thank the highly committed, innovative and skilled team across the business for their support in the execution of a transformation strategy, which continues to see the business succeed in challenging times. I wish the team every success as they continue with this drive into the future.

“I look forward to supporting the board in the coming months as it seeks to appoint a successor and I thank it for the support, guidance and trust over the years.”