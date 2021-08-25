€1,000 winner: Kevin Breen from Birr in Co Offaly won with his safety idea of hanging small gates at his crush area to aid the safe loading of cattle.

The Irish Farmers Journal is delighted to announce the winners of our farm safety competition.

The competition was launched to mark Farm Safety Week in July and there was a massive reaction to it on farmersjournal.ie.

Farmers were asked to enter by taking a picture of the farm safety change they had made or will make on their farm and enter the photo into our competition on farmersjournal.ie.

We have published some of the ideas and entries over the last couple of weeks.

The inspiration

The idea behind the competition is that we wanted to encourage small changes on thousands of farms across the country.

If we can make our farms safer and in turn keep our families safer the competition will have served a purpose.

The competition wasn’t looking for a big investment. It focused on small things that would make a difference – a calving gate, a new cover for a PTO shaft, hanging a gate or erecting some safety signs around the yard.

No farm safety change is too small.

€500 runner-up: Bobby Miller from Co Laois came up with his "4 Eyes" idea where a few neighbours would come to your farm to identify safety improvements which could be made to your farm while having a friendly cup of tea

€250 joint runner.up: Edward Butler from Co Kilkenny attached trolly wheels to his power washer to aid attaching it to his tractor.