Tom Donnelly, Kilmuckridge, Co Wexford lining up the plot at the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co Laois. / Donal O' Leary

The Irish Farmers Journal is bringing you live updates from the 90th National Ploughing Championships being held in Ratheniska, Co Laois, on Thursday 16 September and Friday 17 September.

The tillage team of Andy Doyle, Stephen Robb and Siobhán Walsh will bring live updates across the Irish Farmers Journal’s social media channels, while the picture desk will be on hand with highlights and interviews from the day each evening.

We will also publish results from the day’s competitions after their announcement.

Wednesday’s results saw competitors place from 16 different counties. Those results can be viewed here.

The big competitions on Thursday will be at senior level, with both two-furrow and reversible ploughing going ahead.

Competitors will be competing for a place in the test match on Friday 17 September.

Thursday’s competitions include:

Senior conventional plough class.

Senior reversible plough class.

Farmerette conventional plough class.

Macra two-furrow conventional plough class.

Vintage two-furrow mounted plough class.

Senior horse plough class.