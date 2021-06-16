The first Irish Farmers Journal Junior paper is free inside this week’s Irish Farmers Journal.

Written by young farmers for young farmers, Irish Farmers Journal Junior has everything from educational pieces to fun quizzes!

We have advice on maximising confirmation money by investing in a new calf, what’s happening in the equine world and how teach children about where their yoghurt and cheese comes from.

There’s also features on farm safety as we look at Ireland’s biggest machinery at work. And don’t miss the Junior Dealer and Farmer Writes pages where we keep up to date with what our junior farmers are doing across the country!

On sale this Thursday 17 June 2021.