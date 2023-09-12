In light of upcoming changes to the nitrates derogation in 2024 and the delays by the Department of Agriculture to publish individual nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) statements so far this year, the Irish Farmers Journal has developed a derogation calculator.

This calculator will make it easier for farmers who will be operating in a 220kg N/ha area to see what impact the cut to the derogation will have on their farm.

For farmers with an organic nitrogen stocking rate greater than 220kg N/ha, the calculator will show how many extra hectares are required, how many cows need to be culled or how many gallons of slurry need to be exported off the farm to get them back to 220kg N/ha.

To use the calculator, farmers need to know what nitrates band their herd is in and should input their average livestock numbers for a given year.

Average

It's important to note that average livestock numbers will differ from peak livestock numbers that many farmers carry during the summer months.

The derogation calculator is an approximate guide for farmers to get a handle on what the changes will mean on their farm.

It is not an official calculator from the Department of Agirculture and farmers should seek professional advice before making changes to their farm system.

Access the calculator here.