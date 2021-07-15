Farm Safety Week takes place from 19 to 25 July and special coverage is planned on all Irish Farmers Journal social media, print and digital channels.

To mark Farm Safety Week, the Irish Farmers Journal is launching a competition over the next few days.

Farmers are being asked to enter by taking a picture of the farm safety change they have made on their farm and entering the photo into our competition.

The inspiration

The idea behind the competition is that if we can encourage small changes on thousands of farms across the country next week, we will make our farms safer and in turn keep our families safe.

It doesn’t have to be a big investment – a calving gate, a new cover for a PTO shaft, hanging a gate or erecting some safety signs around the yard – no farm safety change is too small.

We’ve kept it as simple as we can, so it’s over to everybody to get snapping and get your entries in before Tuesday 3 August at 5pm.

The prize

There are €2,000 worth of prizes up for grabs, with a €1,000 prize for the winner and two €500 prizes for two runners-up.

To enter

Use the form below to submit a picture of a farm safety measure that you either:

(1) Have already made.

(2) Would like to make on your farm.

Closing date for entries: Tuesday 3 August at 5pm. You can get involved on social media using the hashtag #makeonechange