Jack Smyth from Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone, leading the way for the traditional parade of champions into the main arena at Balmoral Show, Lisburn, Co Antrim. \ Houston Green

17.00: Charolais judging

Scottish judge Murray Lyle from the Loganbar Charolais herd has the tough job of picking out the prize winners in the big Charolais section at Balmoral Show. Veteran Balmoral exhibitors the Connolly family from Co. Down were tapped out winners in the senior bull class with their senior stock bull Balmyle Sandy, a May 2021-born Maerdy One Direction son. The bull was purchased in autumn 2022 by the Connolly family for 28,000gns.

The Connolly’s also took 1st prize in the spring 2022-born Charolais bull class with their bull Brigadoon Troy. Standing in the reserve position was the Heron family’s 2020-born cow Loughriscouse Rosalva, a Harestone Hercules daughter.

Southern Irish-bred cattle were to the fore in the prizes with the Dreamteam Charolais herd picking up the Intermediate championship with their April 2021-born heifer Dreamteam Superwoman, an Invincible-bred daughter out of Bessiebell Incredible.

@farmersjournal at Balmoral show. Judging in the @BritCharolais section is well underway with the 2022 heifer class going to Robert McWilliams. Crowds thronged around the cattle rings all day. @FJ_Pedigree @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/IDx1qiL6EE May 10, 2023

In the Salers section it was the cow and calf classes that stole the show with a number of great outfits vying for 1st place in the Balmoral ring. The Elliot family’s September 2017-born cow Drumlegagh Monique took the spoils with her calf at foot. Standing in the reserve position was Stephen Maginn’s March-2020 born cow Lismacaul Princess who is sired by Nemo.

What a fabulous evening this has turned out to be at @balmoralshow ?? Judge Glen Walsh is explaining his reasons for placing his overall champion and reserve @SalersCattle ?? Champion goes to the Elliot family ?? @FJ_Pedigree pic.twitter.com/WawXTDoHhy — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) May 10, 2023

16.00: Limousin judging

It’s a one/two for southern Ireland in the Limousin female championship. Well-known Co. Meath breeder William Smith took first prize in the cow born before December 2019 class with his home-bred 2018-born cow Millbrook Naughtyspice. She goes back to the famous three-time Balmoral champion Millbrook Gingerspice who has bred daughters to 250,000gns. Naughtyspice is sired Ampertaine Elgin. Taking the reserve rosette was Co. Clare breeder Donal Maloney with his NI bred heifer Charlottes Sapphire. Sapphire was purchased for 16,000gns in August 2022 at the British Limousin Cattle Society’s 50th anniversary sale.

@FJ_Pedigree are around the ring in @balmoralshow for the @LimousinUK classes ?? An incredible line up of January to March 2022 born heifers in the ring ?? @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/dVRGJ5Dhts — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) May 10, 2023

13.30: First Champions selected at Balmoral 2023

Aberdeen Angus

A super morning of showing with classes well supported by exhibitors saw judge Eustace Burke from Co Cork faced with a difficult task of selecting a breed champion and reserve.

It was a great beginning to the week for A and C Armour and Sons with their cow-and-calf pair Woodvale Delia X867 with her January 2023-born calf Woodvale Delia T101 at foot. The calf was sired by Oak Moor Lord Ivanho U419 and was selected alongside his March 2021-born mother as breed champion.

Standing in the reserve position was Fintan McKeown with his young bull Home Farm Erne. The May 2022-born bull was sired by Haymount War Smith R578 and was bred from a homebred cow, Home Farm Ebony Stunner S087.

A hugely impressive line up of @AberdeenAngusUK for the overall breed championship at @balmoralshow ?? Judge Eustace Burke has just tapped out Glen Cowie Belle from A&C Armour & Sons as the overall champion ?? @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal @ajwwoods pic.twitter.com/Q2TjGDU5kf — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) May 10, 2023

Dexter

In the Dexter Ring judge Hazel Bickerton had the difficult task of judging a number of very large classes with up to 18 entries in some classes.

Securing the top spot in the Dexter ring was Matthew Bloomer with his May 2016-born bull, Planetree Cerberus. The catchy bull was sired by Quarterhouse Carlo and took the much sought after champion ticket.

Following very close in reserve was Ryan Lavery with his cow, Ballyboley Calamity EX91. The December 2012-born cow was sired by Ballyhartfield Monty Dan and was complemented on how well she looked in the showring as an 11-year-old working cow.

@farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree are watching on at @balmoralshow as judge Hazel Bickerton comments on her breed champion????Overall champion goes to Matthew Bloomer with Northbrook Atlas and Reserve to Ryan Lavery with Ballyboley Calamity?? coverage over at https://t.co/vunuu9r5g8 pic.twitter.com/mHaRDw75Nn — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) May 10, 2023

11.30: Judging gets under way

Judging is underway here at Balmoral with the Aberdeen Angus, Shorthorn and Hereford exhibitors first out on the cattle lawns in Balmoral. Well-known Cork Aberdeen Angus breeder Eustace Burke is tasked with the job of picking out the winners in the Aberdeen Angus ring this morning. In the Aberdeen Angus cow born before 31st December 2019 class 1st prize went to Adrian and Graeme Parke for their 2017-born cow Coolermoney Frances.

Aberdeen Angus judge Eustace Burke explains some of his reasons for placing his prize winners in the Aberdeen Angus section

Female Champion in the Shorthorn section goes to Galway breeder Tommy Staunton for his 2020-born cow Caramba Edna. First in the January 2022-born class went to the Armour family for their heifer Woodvale Tessa.

James Rea leading out female Shorthorn champion Caramba Edna for Tommy Staunton

What a line up ??The shorthorn female championship has just been judged and we have a gold for team Ireland at @balmoralshow???? ??Female Shorthorn Champion was awarded to Tom Staunton’s cow Caramba Edna with her Tintrim Power calf at foot ??Coverage on @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/SYyyAZ3p36 — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) May 10, 2023

As the excitement builds around Balmoral Park this morning for the 154th Balmoral Show, exhibitors of all pedigree cattle breeds are busy making their final preparations ahead of entering the show ring later today.

The Irish Farmers Journal will be bringing you all the latest stories throughout the day, but you can check out the schedule of events from today’s show here.

It’s all systems go here at @balmoralshow ?? Cattle are washed, dried and waiting for their turn to step out on the cattle lawns ??Judging will commence at 10am with live coverage on @farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree @ajwwoods throughout the day ???? pic.twitter.com/m9Le1l8TxQ — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) May 10, 2023

Judging in the cattle rings will commence at 10am this morning with the Beef Shorthorns, Aberdeen Angus, Hereford, Irish Moiled and Dexters all leading off the day’s events.

The Beef Shorthorns will be judged by John Scott, the Aberdeen Nagus classes will be judged by Eustace Burke; Tom Brennan will be taking care of the Hereford classes; Trevor Chadwick will be casting his eyes on the Irish Moiled classes, while the Dexters will be judged by Hazel Bickerton.

After a short break in the judging, the classes will reconvene at 1.30pm, with Limousin and British Blondes taking to the stage. The task of judging the Limousin classes will fall to Ian Nimmo, while Rob Coney will be heading up the British Blonde ring.

At the slightly later time of 2.15pm, it was be the turn of the Charolais and British Blue cattle, which will be judged by Murry Lyle and Andrew Price respectively.

Traditional breeds are getting ready to take to the showing rings with the @AberdeenAngusUK @Beef_Shorthorn putting the final touches on their animals ?? Don’t forget to check out all the latest coverage on @farmersjournal throughout the day ?? @_shanonkinahan_ @ajwwoods pic.twitter.com/HVpNCV8eeN — FJ Pedigree (@FJ_Pedigree) May 10, 2023

Speaking exclusively to the Irish Farmers Journal, RUAS Balmoral Show chair William McElroy said: "We are very excited to get up and running here in Balmoral this morning. This is our biggest and best show yet.

"We've even had to cut back cattle numbers based on the large volume of entries. The quality that is set to walk out on those cattle lawns this morning is just exceptional and we are all looking forward to seeing the final line-ups this afternoon".

