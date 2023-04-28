The Irish Farmers Journal has been named the 2023 Media Brand of the Year at the prestigious Media Awards in Dublin.
The Irish Farmers Journal saw off stiff competition from other media brands on the night including RTÉ’s The Late Late Toy Show, Sky Media, Bauer Media Audio Northern Ireland, PML group and Talon in Ireland.
The judging panel included: Veriça Djurdjevic, chief revenue officer at Channel 4, Dave Winterlich chief strategy officer Dentsu Ireland, David Douglas managing director Ebow The Digital Agency and Eamon Fitzpatrick, managing director izest Marketing Group.
The judges were impressed by:1. Last year’s print readership growth of 18% to a record 379,400 weekly print readers; 2. Growth in commercial revenues and the creative solutions on offer for clients;3. The re-investment of profits back into the sector in order to provide readers with high quality, unique and valued content;4. Innovation – from the launch of a new home delivery service, farmersmarket.ie and the exponential growth of Martbids.ie where farmers have traded over €1.5bn worth of stock to date;5. Brand extensions – they were impressed with how the Irish Farmers Journal extended our brand by launching several glossy magazines and running large scale events for our readers and clients;6. And, the judges were highly impressed with the brand's media reach with our expert team regularly making appearances on TV and radio to discuss the farming news stories of the day.
