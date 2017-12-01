Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: a new suckler scheme and forgotten farmers

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 1 December.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 1 December.
  • Ennis Mart is starting a suckler scheme to promote continental beef breeding in the Co Clare region.
  • Ireland’s ‘forgotten farmers’ could be set to receive funding in the next round of the CAP.
  • Farmers could be paid more after forestry rules are changed.
  • The Irish border has become the focus point for Brexit talks.
  • Should we have more biofuel in our petrol and diesel? A public consultation has been launched by the Department of Communications.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:

    Dairy farmer James Barber feeding his cows in Rathdowney, Co Laois. / Ramona Farrelly

    Place ad