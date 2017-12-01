Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: a new suckler scheme and forgotten farmers
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 1 December.
Photo of the day
Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:
Dairy farmer James Barber feeding his cows in Rathdowney, Co Laois. / Ramona Farrelly
More in News
By Thomas Hubert on 01 December 2017
Related Stories
By Darren Carty on 01 December 2017
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 01 December 2017
By David Wright on 13 November 2017
THORN from â‚¬200/1000 (Ltd Availability) available at Dunwiley Nurseries Lt...
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...