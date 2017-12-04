Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: beef prices and Brexit

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 4 December 2017.
In the news

  • The outlook from Met Éireann is for mild wet weather to continue until Wednesday night before a much colder end to the week.
  • The FoodWise 2025 conference heard that food production “cannot increase without reducing our carbon footprint”.
  • The Irish Grain Growers held a second demonstration outside the Guinness Storehouse on Monday and there will be more demonstrations to come unless there is progress on better malting barley prices for growers, the group has warned.
  • From January 2018, farmers who applied for a nitrates derogation will have to comply with stricter rules when it comes to spreading slurry under Ireland’s nitrates action programme (NAP).
  • The Irish beef kill could break the 40,000-head barrier for the first time in over a decade this week.

    • Photo of the day

    Johnny Caroll pulling Magnum fodder beet at Monaughrim, Clonegall, Co Carlow. Ramona Farrelly

