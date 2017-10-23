Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: beef prices, farm safety and bluetongue
By Patrick Donohoe on 23 October 2017
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Monday 23 October.
Photo of the day
Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:
John McLean, Bushmills, Co Antrim, is pictured busily preparing his animals for showing at the National Dairy Show in Milstreet. Donal O’Leary
More in News
By Eoin Lowry on 23 October 2017
Related Stories
By Darren Carty on 23 October 2017
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...