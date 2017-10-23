Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: beef prices, farm safety and bluetongue

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Monday 23 October.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Monday 23 October.
  • Demand is growing for heifers and steers from the factories, but they’re doing very little in the way of a price increase.
  • If cows aren’t housed after ex-hurricane Ophelia and storm Brian, then the end of the road is in sight for grazing 2017. Aidan Brennan offers advice to farmers on what to do next.
  • Bluetongue has been detected in Scotland. It was found in a batch of 10 cattle which had been imported from France.
  • It has been a rough spell, but thankfully there are no special names on the weather this week. It’s looking drier after Tuesday too.
  • In an attempt to raise awareness around farm safety, marts across the country are holding a minute of silence during sales this week.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:

    John McLean, Bushmills, Co Antrim, is pictured busily preparing his animals for showing at the National Dairy Show in Milstreet. Donal O’Leary

