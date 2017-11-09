Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: beef quality, milk prices and rural crime

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Thursday 9 November.
  • According to a new hard-hitting report carried out by the ICSA, half of crimes against farmers are never reported.
  • Analysis by the Irish Farmers Journal reveals that a very large volume of steers being presented for slaughter are grading O- or less with the factories concerned about the plain quality of cattle.
  • The west’s awake. Aurivo came out top of the pile in the latest milk league paying its suppliers more than any other co-op.
  • Fears that farmers in the west and northwest will run out of fodder before the cattle leave the shed next year is growing. We talk to more farmers in a difficult scenario.
  • And finally, is it a Zebo or a Zebu? We take a look at some of the more unusual cattle breeds registered in Ireland this year.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk here is our photo of the day:

    Mart staff Liam Bill Kelly and Tom Shelly at the 50th Anniversary of the Mountrath Mart this week. Philip Doyle.

